China's Economic Growth: A Fragile Balance

China's economic growth slowed to 4.3% in the second quarter, impacted by weak domestic demand, the Iran war oil shock, and subdued household spending. This slowdown follows a 5.0% gain in the first quarter. Policymakers are challenged by a widening supply-demand gap despite strong production and exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 07:30 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 07:30 IST
China's Economic Growth: A Fragile Balance
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  • Country:
  • China

China has reported a significant slowdown in its economic growth, with a rate of 4.3% in the second quarter compared to the previous year, as official data revealed. This fell short of analysts' expectations due to diminished domestic demand and the effects of the Iran war oil shock, despite growth in production and exports.

This figure marks the slowest growth pace since the fourth quarter of 2022 when the country was dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. On a quarterly basis, the GDP growth was 0.9%, aligning with analyst projections, but showing a decline from the 1.3% increase observed in the first quarter.

Policymakers are facing challenges in bridging the supply-demand gap. While AI-driven export strengths bolster industrial output, household spending and private investment remain lethargic, complicating efforts to stimulate economic growth.

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