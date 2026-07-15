Dollar Weakens Amid Inflation Data and Fed Rate Speculations

The U.S. dollar extended its decline on Wednesday, reflecting uncertainties spurred by unexpectedly mild inflation figures that tempered projections for an immediate interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. This development raises questions about the central bank's future actions amid ongoing economic and geopolitical challenges.

In currency markets, the dollar slipped 0.1% against the yen, while the euro and British pound each advanced 0.1%. The New Zealand dollar strengthened to its highest point in a month, and the Australian dollar remained steady. The U.S. dollar index also faltered, witnessing its most significant drop in nearly two weeks.

The inflation report revealed a deceleration in the U.S. consumer price index to 3.5% year-over-year in June, with energy prices contributing to the decline. Coupled with easing bond yields, traders revised expectations related to the Fed’s policy, although Fed Chair Kevin Warsh emphasized vigilance against sustained inflation in the face of geopolitical unrest involving Iran.