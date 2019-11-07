International Development News
Development News Edition

UCO Bank net loss narrows to Rs 892 cr in Sept quarter

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 15:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 15:23 IST
UCO Bank net loss narrows to Rs 892 cr in Sept quarter
Image Credit: Wikipedia

State-owned UCO Bank on Thursday reported narrowing of its net loss to Rs 891.98 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The bank had posted a net loss of Rs 1,136.44 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Sequentially, the loss stood at Rs 601.45 crore in the previous quarter ended June. The bank's total income during the September 2019 quarter increased to Rs 4,533.51 crore, compared with Rs 3,749.18 crore a year ago, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Its asset quality continued to remain in bad shape as the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 21.87 percent (Rs 25,665.14 crore) of the gross loans at the end of September, against 25.37 percent (Rs 29,581.49 crores) in the year-ago period. Net NPAs came down to 7.32 per cent (Rs 7,238.33 crore) from 11.97 per cent (Rs 11,820.21 crore).

The provisioning for bad loans and contingencies spiked to Rs 2,099.02 crore for the quarter from Rs 1,642.54 crore a year ago. Of this, the provisions for bad loans were Rs 2,034.07 crore, up from Rs 1,410.94 crore in the year-ago quarter.

During the July-September 2019 period, the central government infused Rs 2,130 crore by way of preferential allotment of equity shares and the amount was maintained under share application money pending allotment, UCO Bank said. Also, the bank said it is currently in the process of evaluating the option under new tax rules as amended by the government and continues to recognize the taxes on income for the quarter and the half-year ended September as per earlier provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

"The bank has recognized deferred tax asset of Rs 8,086.37 crore on carrying forward losses up to March 31, 2019. During the quarter, the bank has recognized deferred tax assets of Rs 542.47 crore," it said. The non-performing loan provisioning coverage ratio is 81.19 percent as on September 30, the bank said.

Shares of the bank on Thursday traded at Rs 14.47 on the BSE, up 5.39 percent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Germany commits to NATO spending goal by 2031 for first time

Germany will reach a NATO defense spending target by 2031, its defense minister said, missing a 2024 deadline agreed by the allies who are under heavy U.S. pressure to beef up their military budgets. Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenba...

UPDATE 1-War crimes judges sentence Congolese warlord Ntaganda to 30 years in prison

The International Criminal Court sentenced former Congolese military leader Bosco Ntaganda on Thursday to 30 years in prison for atrocities including murder, rape and conscripting child soldiers. Ntaganda, 46, was found guilty in July on 18...

ANALYSIS-"Death wish" or compromise? Pension row threatens German coalition

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has a month to reach a deal with her coalition partners on pension reforms or face the risk of her government collapsing. A new election would end Merkels long dominance of the European Unions economic powerh...

BharatNet project to be implemented at Rs 1,815 crore in TN:CM

The Centres BharatNetproject which aims at providing highspeed broadband network to every household in village panchayats would be implemented in Tamil Nadu at a cost of Rs 1,815 crore, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Thursday. Throug...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019