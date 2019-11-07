International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-UK midcaps jump on rising rate cut prospects, upbeat earnings

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 23:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 23:39 IST
UPDATE 2-UK midcaps jump on rising rate cut prospects, upbeat earnings
Image Credit: Pixabay

Shares in most domestically-focused British companies rallied on Thursday after two Bank of England policymakers unexpectedly voted for an interest rate cut, fuelling hopes of a fresh boost to the economy, while upbeat earnings updates also lent support. The FTSE 250 midcap index jumped 1.1% to just short of a one-year high, with gains across all but two sectors.

The more internationally focused FTSE 100, meanwhile, rose 0.1% to a one-month high. A sell-off in utilities and pharma stocks, which are generally considered safer bets at times of uncertainty, weighed on the FTSE 100 as investors turned to riskier assets.

While two Bank of England (BoE) policymakers voted to lower interest rates to ward off an economic slowdown, others including Governor Mark Carney said they would consider a cut if global and Brexit headwinds do not ease. That helped the FTSE 250 to its best one-day performance in nearly a month.

Global markets welcomed news that Washington and Beijing had agreed to cancel tariffs imposed during their months-long trade war in different phases. London-listed miners and Asia-focused banks rose as a result.

Insurer Hiscox, however, slid 10% on its worst day in 17 years and was the biggest faller on the main bourse after at least four brokerages slashed their price targets on the stock by as much as 460 pence. "We were left with the distinct impression that Hiscox is preparing for a casualty catastrophe, the likes of which haven't been seen since the turn of the century," Jefferies said following analyst meetings with the company.

RSA Insurance, on the other hand, climbed 4% after posting strong profits. Midcaps benefitted from a flurry of upbeat results, led by a 9% surge in Bank of Georgia following a third-quarter update.

Other results-driven moves saw engineering firms IMI and Wood Group jump 7%, while insurer Lancashire and sweeteners firm Tate & Lyle advanced roughly 5%. Sub-prime lender Provident added 3% after saying it expected to add more customers at its home credit business, which it has vowed to return to profitability after rejecting a hostile takeover offer from smaller rival Non-Standard Finance in June.

On the downside, engineering firm Senior dropped 8% after warning of a bigger hit to from its aerospace unit from the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX jets. Among smaller stocks, fashion group Superdry climbed 9.1% after a half-year update and mall operator Intu Properties, which sank 17% in the previous session on the prospects of a cash call, rose 5%.

Also Read: 19 companies to get CSR award next week

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Cyclone Bulbul may intensify as it gets closer to India; see Live tracker

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Bank of England holds rate, tweaks UK growth forecasts

The Bank of England has left its main interest rate at 0.75 percent, it said Thursday after a regular meeting and before next months UK general election to unlock Brexit. The central bank also upgraded its UK growth forecast to 1.4 percent ...

Govt may impose 25 pc safeguard duty on imports of single-mode optical fibre

The government may impose a provisional safeguard duty of 25 per cent on imports of single-mode optical fibre, used for signal transmission, based on a Commerce Ministry investigation that found a sudden and significant surge in the imports...

FACTBOX-Virginity testing: a ritual from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe

Health experts have condemned U.S. rapper T.I. for subjecting his teenaged daughter to an annual virginity test, saying the practice was harmful and unscientific.The rapper made his comments on a U.S. podcast, drawing widespread condemnatio...

'Prepare to die' Trump adviser Stone texted witness, trial jury hears

Prosecutors on Thursday unveiled threatening text messages by U.S. President Donald Trumps adviser Roger Stone to radio host Randy Credico in which Stone urged Credico not to testify about their communications over Stones efforts in 2016 to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019