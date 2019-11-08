International Development News
Development News Edition

Larger consultation needed to decide on coal royalty revision:

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 18:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 18:03 IST
Larger consultation needed to decide on coal royalty revision:

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said there is a need for "larger consultation" before deciding on the revision of coal royalty, as the matter is directly linked to power tariff and increase in royalty may affect electricity consumers across the country. After a meeting with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here, Joshi said the Centre will look at the demand of the state for upward revision of coal royalty.

"I have briefed the chief minister about coal royalty revision. It is linked to power tariff. He has given a representation. It needs larger consultation because whatever we apply or decide will be applicable for the entire country," he said. Many coal bearing states including Odisha have been demanding revision of coal royalty from the present 14 per cent to 20 per cent.

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act permits revision of royalty on coal every three years, but it has remained unchanged for the last six years, Patnaik told the Union minister during the meeting. The chief minister drew Joshi's attention on the fact that the final recommendation of the study group on coal royalty revision was still under consideration of the central government, though it was submitted to it way back on February 5, 2018, sources said.

Odisha produces about one-fifth of the total coal production in the country. Asked about Odisha's concern of losing a huge amount due to non-revision of the coal royalty rates, Joshi said, "We have introduced the DMF four years ago. The state is getting 4.2 per cent on that. I have also brought it to the chief minister's notice. It is a larger issue for the country." The District Mineral Foundation (DMF) is a trust set up as a non-profit body to work for the interest of people and areas affected by mining related operations.

To a question on the lapse of mining leases, Joshi, also the minister of mines, said the steel industries would not face any shortage of raw material after March 31, 2020. He said steel producers will get raw materials through PSUs and other sources.

Some steel makers recently expressed concern over the possible shortage of raw materials after expiry of leases of over 300 mines across the country including 24 in Odisha by end of the current fiscal. Joshi and Patnaik also discussed issues such as law and order problem at mines of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited and how to increase its production.

The state government also pointed out that the rate of clean energy cess, levied on coal by the central government, has been raised, but the coal bearing states have been getting royalty at the old rate. The Union minister agreed to the need for comprehensive development of the coal mining areas with a joint concerted effort, sources said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Prosecutors oppose testimony on false memories in Weinstein trialProsecutors are asking a judge to prevent former movie producer Harvey Weinstein from calling a psychologist to testify a...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Prehistoric ape from Germany was a pioneer of two-legged walkingFossils unearthed in southern Germany of a remarkable ape that lived about 11.6 million years ago may dramatically alter t...

Joshi bidding to create history at Panasonic Open India

Indias Khalin Joshi will be bidding to become the first player to successfully defend his title when the ninth edition of the Panasonic Open India starts next week. The USD 400,000 full-field Asian Tour event will be played at the Classic G...

Santosh Rangnekar quits as BCCI CFO

The Indian Cricket Boards chief financial officer Santosh Rangnekar tendered his resignation on Friday, becoming the first high-profile executive of the CoA era to quit. Rangnekar was BCCIs first-ever CFO and remained under the scanner duri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019