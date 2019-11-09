International Development News
Goyal says SC Ayodhya verdict ends decades-old legal dispute

  New Delhi
  Updated: 09-11-2019 16:48 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said the unanimous judgement of the Supreme Court on Ayodhya dispute has ended a decades-old legal dispute. The minister appealed people to accept the order and maintain the environment of peace and tranquility.

The Supreme Court on Saturday paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple by a Trust at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh. "This is a welcome decision of the Supreme Court which has been taken unanimously by the court. This decision has lead to the end of decades old legal issue," he said in a tweet.

He said this historic verdict of the Supreme Court will further strengthen the culture, tradition and unity of the country. The minister said he would like to thank the judiciary, all organisation, society and people who were involved in resolving the matter.

