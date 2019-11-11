International Development News
Development News Edition

Sundaram Finance posts Rs 269-cr net profit in July-September

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 20:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 20:35 IST
Sundaram Finance posts Rs 269-cr net profit in July-September

Sundaram Finance posts Rs 269-cr net profit in July-September Chennai, Nov 11(PTI): Leading non-banking finance company Sundaram Finance on Monday said it has registered net profits at Rs 269 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2019. The city-based company had recorded net profits at Rs 154 crore during the corresponding quarter the previous year.

The net profit includes an one-time income of Rs 53 crore and the benefit of lower corporate taxes, a company statement said here. Income from operations for the quarter ending September 30, 2019, grew to Rs 994 crore from Rs 817 crore registered a year ago period.

The assets under management as on September 30, 2019 was at Rs 30,256 crore as against Rs 27,228 crore registered same period the last fiscal. Deposits stood at Rs 3,424 crore as on September 30, 2019, a net accretion of Rs 449 crore during first half of the financial year.

Shares of the company ended at Rs 1,607 apiece up by 2.15 per cent over the previous close on NSE..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Israeli gunfire kills a West Bank Palestinian - medics

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian during confrontations with stone-throwing protesters in the occupied West Bank on Monday, Palestinian health officials said.They said the 22-year-old man was shot in the chest in Al-Aroub refugee camp,...

Koshyari declines Shiv Sena's request for more time to submit letters of support

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari met a delegation of Shiv Sena which expressed willingness to form a government in the state but he declined the partys request for a three-day extension for submitting requisite letters of support ...

Change lifestyles for a sustainable future: Wangchuk

After lighting, efforts are needed to reduce energy intake for heating and cooling, Magsasay awardee Sonam Wangchuk said on Monday, underlining the need for changing the lifestyles by embracing simplicity. Terming the energy required for ...

Jharkhand Cong leader Ajay Kumar Dubey dies at 45

Congress leader Ajay Kumar Dubey died on Monday after a brief illness, party sources said. The 45-year-old leader, son of former Jharkhand minister and senior party leader Chandrasekhar Dubey, died at a private hospital here, party leader R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019