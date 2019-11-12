International Development News
Development News Edition

China stocks touch 2-month lows as lending disappoints, trade risks linger

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Shanghai
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 09:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 09:53 IST
China stocks touch 2-month lows as lending disappoints, trade risks linger
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Shares in China dipped to two-month lows on Tuesday after bank lending growth undershot analysts' estimates, and as investors awaited cues from U.S. President Donald Trump on trade. At midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.4% at 2,897.23 points, having fallen mid-trade to its lowest level since Sept. 2.

CSI300 index fell almost 0.5%. Both CSI300 and the Shanghai benchmark are heading for their third consecutive session of losses. CSI300's financial sector sub-index, the consumer staples sector and the real estate index all fell around 0.1%, and the healthcare sub-index was down 0.3%. The smaller Shenzhen index fell 0.8% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.9%.

New bank loans in China fell more than expected to their lowest in 22 months in October, though seasonal factors likely contributed to the steep drop and policymakers are still expected to ramp up support. Chinese regulators have been trying to boost bank lending and lower financing costs for over a year, but domestic demand remains sluggish as investment and consumption weakens, while escalating U.S.-China trade tensions weigh on exports.

The mood in Asian markets stayed cautious in morning trade ahead of a speech by President Trump to the Economic Club of New York later in the day, in case there was any new word on the Sino-U.S. Phase one trade deal. Trump shook markets by denying reports of Washington rolling back tariffs on Chinese goods over the weekend. "Despite all the recent noise the market fundamentals remain relatively stable that should give equities some support," Gerry Alfanso, analyst at brokerage Shenwan Hongyuan, wrote in a note on Tuesday.

In Hong Kong, Chinese H-shares edged up 0.3%, while the Hang Seng Index rose less than 0.1% to 26,947.66. The market dropped to the lowest since the start of November on Monday after a protester was shot by police and a man set on fire. The city remained on edge on Tuesday with rush-hour transport disrupted. At midday, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 28.28% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. The Shanghai stock index is below its 50-day moving average and 200-day moving average.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Hurricanes avenge loss to Sens with blowout win

The Carolina Hurricanes responded from one of their most miserable games of the season, throttling the visiting Senators 8-2 on Monday night, avenging a loss at Ottawa two nights earlier. Sebastian Aho scored twice, and Warren Foegele, Mart...

Watson appointed president of Australian Cricketers' Association

Former all-rounder Shane Watson has been appointed as the president of the Australian Cricketers Association ACA, a position, he says, will help him to give back to the game. The appointment was made at the ACAs Annual General Meeting AGM w...

Stock exchanges shut on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti

Bombay Stock Exchange BSE Ltd and the National Stock Exchange of India NSE Ltd were closed on Tuesday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Wholesale commodity markets including metal and bullion were also shut to mark the 550 birth anniversary...

Chinese state media praises Hong Kong police 'restraint'

State media in China on Tuesday said the Peoples Liberation Army was on hand if necessary to support the police in Hong Kong as it praised the force for its restraint, the day after an unarmed pro-democracy protester was shot. The city witn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019