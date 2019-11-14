International Development News
Development News Edition

PM Modi meets Brazilian President Bolsonaro, holds 'fruitful talks'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 01:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 01:10 IST
PM Modi meets Brazilian President Bolsonaro, holds 'fruitful talks'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro here and held "fruitful talks" to strengthen bilateral ties. Modi, who is in Brazil for the 11th BRICS Summit which will focus on building mechanisms for counter-terrorism cooperation and strengthen India's ties with the world's five major economies, met Bolsonaro on the sidelines of the meeting and spoke about diversifying cooperation for the benefit of the people.

They discussed ways to enhance the bilateral strategic partnership. "Deepening the bond with Brazil. Fruitful talks between PM @narendramodi and President @jairbolsonaro. The two leaders spoke about diversifying cooperation for the benefit of our people," Modi said on Twitter.

Prime Minister Modi invited Bolsonaro to the Republic Day, 2020. The Brazilian President has accepted the invitation with pleasure, according to an official statement. "Both leaders agreed that on this occasion, the two countries can comprehensively enhance our strategic partnership," it said.

Modi said that he looked forward to discussing matters relating to trade. He also outlined areas for potential investment from Brazil, including in areas of agricultural equipment, animal husbandry, post-harvest technologies and biofuels, the statement said. The Brazilian President expressed his readiness and informed Prime Minister Modi that a large business delegation will accompany him to India, it said, adding that the two leaders also discussed other areas of cooperation including space and defence sectors.

Modi also welcomed the decision of the President to grant visa-free travel to Indian citizens. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that the two leaders held fruitful discussions.

"Building on the India - Brazil Partnership! PM @narendramodi held fruitful discussions with Brazilian President @jairbolsonaro giving further boost to the strategic partnership between the countries based on common global vision and shared values," he said on Twitter. The two leaders are meeting over four months after they met in Osaka, Japan for the two-day G20 Summit during which Modi congratulated Bolsonaro on being elected as the President of Brazil and welcomed him in the BRICS family.

Modi and Bolsonaro held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral relationship, specially cooperation in trade and investment, agriculture and bio-fuels in the context of climate change, deepening the "close and multifaceted" strategic partnership. The Brazilian President, who was elected in January, announced last month that Indian tourists would be exempted from visas to enter Brazil for tourism or business.

"There will be no reciprocity in the beginning. (The) US, Australia, Japan and Canada are already exempt from short-term tourist and business visas. The next country should be India," he was quoted as saying by Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo. Last week, media reports in New Delhi said that Prime Minister Modi, during his two-day visit to Brazil, may invite Bolsonaro to be the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations next year, in a bid to expand India's outreach to South America.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

Global economy 'breakdown' seen putting more workers at risk of slavery

Will Vodafone shut down in India? CEO says situation 'critical'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Islamic Jihad offers Israel terms for Gaza ceasefire

Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad offered terms on Wednesday for an Egyptian-mediated Gaza ceasefire with Israel, saying that if these were not met it could continue cross-border attacks indefinitely.Fighting erupted after Israel car...

UPDATE 2-Brazil and China hail strong ties, sources cite port deal

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Chinese President Xi Jinping praised their countries strong bilateral relations at a meeting on Wednesday, as sources said a Chinese state firm was prepared to announce a major Brazil port investment. ...

Sweden's central bank sells off bonds from Canadian province over climate concerns

Swedens central bank said on Wednesday it had sold off bonds from the oil-rich Canadian province of Alberta and parts of Australia because it felt that greenhouse gas emissions in both countries were too high.Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin...

Trump says will make decision on auto tariffs 'very soon'

President Donald Trump has said he will announce his decision on tariffs on imported autos very soon. Trump gave no hints about what his decision would be, but industry sources told AFP they expect tariffs to be deferred for another six mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019