SKV presents workplace Trends Conclave, India

New Delhi [India] Nov 14(ANI/NewsVoir): Studiokon Ventures Private Limited (SKV) is coming up with Workplace Trends, India. Focusing on people, place and performance powered by technology, the conclave will be held on Friday, 15th November 2019, 9am to 7pm at the Hyatt Regency, New Delhi. A two-decade old platform, Workplace Trends has taken place in US, UK and even Copenhagen in the past and focuses on wellbeing, creativity, psychology and happiness amongst several other themes aimed at making the workplace a great and productive space to be.

"Offices are becoming a hallmark of their culture and the embodiment of their Brand philosophies. With the debut of Workplace Trends in India, SKV is providing a unique opportunity to connect innovators and inventors. With the focus on millennial workforce, the platform will create a constructive dialogue on the future story of India and trigger policy resolutions for mega trends impacting economy," said Tushar Mittal, MD, SKV and India Partner for WorkPlace Trends. The Conclave will witness global leaders highlighting changing trends and the evolving nature of work. Gurjot Bhatia, Managing Director, Project Management, CBRE India explains how, the metamorphosis of the physical office has truly become digital and is going beyond traditional working experiences. The session 'How workplaces are thinking beyond business and technology' at WT India Conclave will focus on the direct impact of technology in driving this transformation and how businesses are focusing on elements like workplace strategy, wellness etc.

As India becomes a multicultural hub for various organizations, workplaces are to be an epicentre of skills, resources, functionality and productivity. "For real estate to not be ready for future workplace would mean that it's not ready for evolution. In my opinion, commercial real estate has exponential potential in future workplace, as India becomes home to world's largest cohort of the youth - more than 600 million in the age group of 18-34. As a result, the concept of future workplace is becoming deeply ingrained in India with the focus no longer solely on an office space but more so on an inspiring and uplifting workplace that has significant impact on employee productivity and engagement," said Sahil Vachani, MD, Max Ventures and Industries.

"In fact, I think the term 'office' no longer effectively captures the essence of what an Indian employee needs. Rather, the focus is on a holistic work space that reflects their values and beliefs. Today, this is made possible through an assortment of features whether it be multiple stations to work within the office, an eco-friendly workspace, avenues to unwind while at office or events that stir the creative juices of employees," he added. With workplaces around the globe scaling new heights, we are perched at the precipice of a seismic shift in work culture and its environment. With the Indian workforce teeming with youth, Anshul Jain, Country Head and Managing Director-India, Cushman and Wakefield delves into how, 'The rise of millennials has led to the existence of a strong start-up and entrepreneurial culture. They need a workplace that inspires innovation and ideas, offers flexibility in terms of timings and location, while being integrated with technology for communication and collaboration. I am looking forward to being at Workplace Trends conference as I am excited to explore these catalysts that will mark an exciting era for the Future of Work in India and define the What's Next.'

Moreover, recognizing the need for the same, Indian leaders and organizations are ready to capitalize on the wave of change coming in and are developing strategies to do so. "In the last couple of years, there has been a significant shift in the way workplaces function. India is witnessing a huge urban migration coupled with companies, both domestic and foreign, in the lookout for investment-ready commercial assets and development opportunities. Moreover, millennials who constitute 46 percent of the workforce today are looking for workspaces that are aligned with their evolving needs, both current and future. This has paved way to the idea of an open space that encourages collaboration and exchange of ideas which is catching up in India in a big way. The Workplace Trends India Conclave gives us the opportunity to address these trends playing a huge role in the workplace of the future. WeWork is at the forefront of this movement with spaces that help people collaborate-professionally and socially," said Karan Virwani, CWeO, WeWork India.

With several now realizing the importance of workplaces in shaping our future, global leaders and senior executives are making dedicated efforts to raise awareness. "The physical workspace is the most obvious manifestation of a company's culture. It's amazing how many people miss the critical role of the workspace in shaping a healthy culture," said Vishesh Chandiok, Grant Thornton, National Managing Partner.

"A company's wellness offering is crucial in recruiting and retaining talent. One only has to look back at the past ten years or so to understand how much has changed around us and how quickly. We congratulate the organisers of the WT India Conclave on their constructive program line-up and getting industry's best under one platform to discuss the future of work trends in India," said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO - India, South East Asia, Middle East and Africa, CBRE. With the Indian edition of the conclave fast approaching, Sameer Nayar, CEO, BuildSupply lends insight to workplace evolution, the magnitude of change and what the conference holds in store for us.

"India houses one of the largest young workforces in the world and it'll be the largest playing field for integrating people, space and technology. While our workplaces began transforming as far back as the industrial revolution, the magnitude of information technology has forever changed the ways in which we connect, collaborate and communicate. Three fundamental trends accelerating this change are the millennial workforce, information overload and need for speed," said Sameer Nayar. "Workplace Trends is a unique platform that connects professionals with a common goal of making workplaces productive and sustainable. With the Workplace Trends India edition, I look forward to discussing the future of workplaces in India," he concluded.

