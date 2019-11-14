International Development News
UPDATE 1-China will further prioritise stabilizing growth - premier Li

China's Premier Li Keqiang said the country will further prioritise stabilizing growth, according to state media on Thursday citing a meeting he had with local officials.

China’s factory output growth and other key indicators slowed significantly and missed forecasts in October, data from the statistics bureau showed Thursday, as weakness in global and domestic demand and the drawn-out Sino-U.S. trade war weighed on the world’s second-largest economy. China's regional differentiation in economic performance is widening, with some regions showing weakening growth, said Li. China will further prioritize maintaining growth within a reasonable range, he said.

China's economic operations are maintaining stability in a "complex and severe environment," said Li, according to the report.

