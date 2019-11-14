International Development News
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St eyes subdued open as global growth fears intensify

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 20:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 19:46 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St eyes subdued open as global growth fears intensify

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average looked set to retreat from record levels on Thursday, as weak data from major economies and a dour forecast from Cisco rekindled fears of a global slowdown.

Cisco Systems Inc fell 5.9% after the network gear maker said current-quarter revenue would fall 3% to 5% amid declining global spending on its routers and switches, some of which are made in China. A prolonged U.S.-China trade war has disrupted supply chains and hit economic growth around the world. Fresh data from the Labor Department on Thursday showed producer prices increased by the most in six months in October.

The data follows fairly upbeat signals about the economy, including better-than-expected job growth in October and an acceleration in services sector activity. "The U.S. economy continues to do well and it does appear the slow path may be coming to an end, but you are still growing close to 2%, which is not excessively strong," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

"However, it's better than what we are seeing in other parts of the world, like the eurozone in particular." Data on Thursday showed China's factory output growth slowed significantly more than expected in October and Germany barely avoided a recession, while Japan's economy ground to a near standstill.

Hopes of a resolution to the dispute spurred Wall Street to record highs this month, but President Donald Trump recently tempered expectations with the threat of more tariffs if China failed to reach a deal. China said on Thursday the two sides were holding "in-depth" trade discussions, and cancelling tariffs was an important condition to reaching a deal.

All eyes are on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before the House Budget Committee on Thursday after his comments about a "sustained expansion" ahead for the U.S. economy supported stock markets in the previous session. A fairly better-than-expected corporate earnings season has also contributed to the stocks rally, with the benchmark S&P 500 index on course for its sixth straight weekly increase.

At 8:46 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 55 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 7.25 points, or 0.23% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 23.5 points, or 0.28%. Walmart Inc rose 1.9% as the world's biggest retailer reported better-than-expected third-quarter U.S. comparable sales on higher spending at its stores and website and raised its annual earnings outlook.

Viacom Inc gained 2.9% after the MTV-owner topped quarterly profit estimates, helped by a rise in domestic advertising revenue. But Kraft Heinz Co dropped 2% after a report that Goldman Sachs had downgraded the food and beverage maker's stock to "sell".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

CORRECTED-'Spirit of adventure' celebrated on Guinness World Records Day

From trekking through Antarctica to driving an electric scooter across China, adventurous feats were the focus of this years Guinness World Records Day on Thursday, an annual festival of record-breaking.Guinness World Records Day is a globa...

Union Minister praises Left government in Kerala

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday heaped praise on the LDF government in Kerala and said it is a model for other BJP, non-BJP-ruled states on implementation of Central projects. He thanked the state government for the successfu...

AP launches Rs 12,000-cr scheme to introduce English medium in govt schools

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday launched the Nadu-Nedu programme to introduce English medium from classes 1 to 6 in state-run schools and said there will be some difficulties in implementing the scheme, but th...

Gateway sells 2nd Chennai CFS to Team Global for Rs 47 cr

Integrated logistics player Gateway Distriparks entered into an agreement with Team Global Logistics to sell its second container freight station CFS in Chennai for Rs 47 crore. The CFS is held by Gateways wholly-owned subsidiary Chandra C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019