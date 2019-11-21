International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Trade commission finds Chinese aluminum wire, cable export harms U.S. industry

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 00:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 00:36 IST
UPDATE 1-Trade commission finds Chinese aluminum wire, cable export harms U.S. industry
Image Credit: Flickr

The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) on Wednesday said it had determined that U.S. industry was materially injured by below-cost imports of aluminum wire and cable from China, locking in U.S. antidumping and countervailing duties.

The U.S. Commerce Department in October said its final determination that Chinese exporters sold aluminum wire and cable at less than fair value in the United States. Such imports from China amounted to $115 million in 2018, it said. The ITC said it would release a public report on its investigation backing the Commerce Department's findings on Jan. 6.

In its final determination, Commerce assigned a dumping rate of 58.51% to 63.47% for the wire and cable imports from China. It assigned a subsidy rate ranging from 33.44% to 165.63% to the Chinese producers. U.S. producers Encore Wire Corp of Texas and Southwire Co of Georgia had petitioned for relief from what they described as subsidized imports from China.

The Trump administration has stepped up enforcement of U.S. trade law, focusing heavily on what it calls subsidized imports from China. In October, it said it had initiated 184 new antidumping and countervailing duty investigations since U.S. President Donald Trump took office, a 235% increase from the comparable period in the previous administration. The ITC on Tuesday backed Commerce's finding of material injury from mattress imports from China.

The findings come amid strains in efforts by the United States and China - the world's two largest economies - to work out an interim trade agreement before the end of the year. Completion of a "phase one" U.S.-China trade deal could slide into next year, trade experts and people close to the White House say, as Beijing presses for more extensive tariff rollbacks, and the Trump administration counters with heightened demands of its own.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

Salesforce Service Cloud to integrate Amazon Connect to enhance customer service

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-After rise in Iowa polls, Buttigieg in spotlight at U.S. Democratic presidential debate

Democratic White House contender Pete Buttigieg, who has climbed into the lead in recent polls in Iowa, will get his turn in the spotlight on Wednesday when 10 of the top candidates for the partys presidential nomination meet in a debate in...

Attack on Syria's Idlib kills at least 15 at displaced persons camp -civil defence

An attack by Syrian government forces on the rebel-held area of Idlib in northwestern Syria killed at least 15 and wounded several at a displaced persons camp on Wednesday, rescue workers said. Syrias northwest corner, including the Idlib r...

Bloomberg to appear on U.S. presidential ballot in Texas

Billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg put his name on Democratic primary ballots in Texas on Wednesday, paving the way for a possible late entry into the presidential race.Bloomberg, 77, has not officially said whether he will...

Syrian shelling of camp housing displaced people kills 15

Syrian government troops shelled a camp hosting displaced people near the Turkish border in the countrys northwest on Wednesday, killing at least 15 people and wounding others, Syrian opposition activists said. The attack came just hours af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019