International Development News
Development News Edition

Sensex ends 76 pts lower; Nifty below 12K

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 15:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 15:55 IST
Sensex ends 76 pts lower; Nifty below 12K
Sensex was up 1231.23 points to 37,324.70 on Friday. [Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI

Market benchmark Sensex settled 76 points lower on Thursday, tracking weak cues from global equities as US-China impasse continued to weigh on investor sentiment. After trading on a choppy note through the day, the 30-share index ended 76.47 points, or 0.19 per cent, lower at 40,575.17. It hit an intra-day low of 40,534.12 and a high of 40,744.85.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty closed 30.70 points, or 0.26 per cent, down at 11,968.40. Tata Steel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, dropping 3.35 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel down 2.52 per cent, Yes Bank 2.43 per cent, ONGC 1.98 per cent and ITC 1.96 per cent.

On the other hand, HUL gained 1.15 per cent, L&T 0.89 per cent, Bajaj Auto 0.82 per cent and SBI 0.81 per cent. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul settled in the red amid reports that the US-China trade deal was unlikely to be signed this year.

Further, the US Senate passed legislation supporting Hong Kong protestors, potentially complicating the trade negotiations with China, experts said. European equities were also trading on a negative note in their respective early deals.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated marginally to 71.78 against the US dollar in intra-day trade. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.51 per cent to USD 62.08 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UK Conservatives hold 16-pt lead over Labour: Ipsos MORI/Evening Standard poll

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party holds a 16-point lead over the opposition Labour Party three weeks ahead of the Dec. 12 general election, according to an Ipsos MORI poll for the Evening Standard newspaper.The Conser...

Cabinet concerned about increasing material irregularities

The cabinet is concerned about the continued increase in material irregularities in the national and provincial governments audit results for the 2018-19 financial year.Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu briefed Cabinet on the outcomes of the 201...

Walayar sisters death case: Kerala govt announces judicial

The Kerala government on Thursday announced a judicial probe into the deaths of two Dalit sisters of Walayar after being sexually exploitation. The Judicial inquiry would be conducted by former district judge P K Haneefa. A decision in thi...

UPDATE 1-German bond yields break 3-day falling streak as trade talks watched

Benchmark German bond yields ended a three-day falling streak and drifted higher on Thursday as investors took profits after a rally, although concern over whether the United States and China would sign a trade deal this year capped a spike...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019