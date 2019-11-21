International Development News
Development News Edition

Nazara to invest $20 mn in startups in 2020

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 17:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 17:36 IST
Nazara to invest $20 mn in startups in 2020

Nazara Technologies, an interactive gaming and sports media company, on Thursday said it is planning to invest up to USD 20 million next year in startups in India, Middle East and Africa. The company has already undertaken transactions worth USD 50 million in 13 startups in the last two years, a statement said.

"Nazara aims to act as a catalyst to further expedite growth of gaming; e-sports and sports content across emerging markets," it added. The company said it plans to infuse "risk and growth capital in the selected startups besides offering mentorship via the founders of the companies from Nazara's current portfolio of investments and Nazara's leadership team".

Apart from fund infusion and mentorship, the startup teams will be able to tap into the vast geographical reach of Nazara's business operations spanning across Africa, Middle East, South East Asia and the Indian sub-continent, it added. "They will have access to local payment options with ready-made legal infrastructure to expand into the above geographies apart from reaching out to Nazara's network of over 100 million-plus monthly active users in India," the statement said.

The startups will also get an opportunity to leverage network of experts across financial and legal strategy, brand and performance marketing; media ad sales; brand solutions in addition to running games as services. "Looking at the explosive growth in the interactive entertainment and sports ecosystem, Nazara has decided to up its aggression on investing in the emerging market ecosystem and support early stage startups accelerating the growth of these companies and of the industry at large," Nazara Technologies CEO Manish Agarwal said.

Nazara has acquired majority stake in Next Wave Multimedia, Nodwin Gaming and HalaPlay Technologies. Its other investee companies include Mastermind Sports, Moonglabs Technologies, Bakbuck, CrimzonCode and others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Supriyo sings Bollywood number to claim govt is taking steps for 'cleaner' air

Union minister Babul Supriyo belted out a few lines of the popular Bollywood song Hawa ke sath sath, ghata ke sang sang in Lok Sabha on Thursday to drive home the point that the government is taking steps for cleaner air. Supriyo, who is a ...

BJP accuses opposition of 'emotional exploitation' of people on Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP on Wednesday targeted the opposition for questioning the Centres claim of total normalcy in Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370 provisions and said it is back to its usual trick of emotional exploitation...

Officials sent for training abroad gain valuable exposure: Govt

Officials who travel abroad for training purposes gain valuable exposure to worldwide trends, the government said on Thursday. Replying to a query during the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, We aim ...

CBSE seeks report from Guj on leasing out of school land to Nithyananda's ashram

New Delhi, Nov 21 PTI The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE has sought a report from Gujarat Education department on how land of a school was leased out to self-styled godman Nithyanands ashram in Ahmedabad without its permission, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019