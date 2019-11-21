International Development News
Development News Edition

Azim Premji receives MMA-Amalgamations Business Leader Award

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 23:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 23:50 IST
Azim Premji receives MMA-Amalgamations Business Leader Award
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Azim Premji, the chairman of IT major Wipro, on Thursday said one can learn a lot from the life of Mahatma Gandhi on philanthropy. Premji was conferred the 19th edition of Madras Management Association's Amalgamations Business Leadership Award here.

The award was conferred to him "in recognition of his ability to build a business with impeccable integrity and uncompromising ethics, transforming Wipro into a global IT powerhouse and putting India on the world map as a software nation", according to an official statement. Delivering the Anantharamakrishnan Memorial Lecture on 'Leading a young and digital India', Premji recalled how his mother and Mahatma Gandhi influenced his thinking on the love of humanity.

"It was my mother and Mahatma Gandhi who more strongly influenced my thinking and actions...what I should do with my wealth," he said, adding that his mother was one of the prime founders of the Children's Orthopaedic Hospital in Mumbai. It was the first hospital of its kind for polio-affected children in Asia, he said.

"She was a doctor and was also the chairperson of the hospital till the age of 78 years. She gave her life to it," he said. Referring to Mahatma Gandhi's ideology that wealth must be for the people and there must be trusteeship to it, Premji said, it was something which he believed in 'very strongly'.

"If people are very wealthy they should use a substantial part of it for the public good. That is very very important," he said. "The more I am in philanthropy, the more I realised how much more complex (it was) as compared to running a business. Issues are much more subtle, convictions are much more difficult," he said.

He said success in business has taught him many things. "This is 150th year of the Mahatma Gandhi. There is still so much to learn from him. I think we can learn a lot from the life of Mahatma Gandhi," he said.

Amalgamations Group chairman A Krishnamoorthy presented the Award and the citation to Premji on the occasion. The Award was instituted in 1969 by Late A Sivasailam, the former chairman of the Amalgamations Group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Bodies of live-in partners, their help with stab wounds found in MP

A 56-year-old furniture trader, his live-in partner and their domestic help were found dead with multiple stab wounds at their home here, police said on Thursday. Nand Kishore Malvi and Phulvabai, 62, were in a relationship for the last 25 ...

Trump administration mulls new EU trade probe as auto tariff window closes -Politico

Trump administration officials are considering whether to start a new trade investigation against the European Union as a way to justify imposing tariffs as the window for auto-related tariffs under a prior probe closes, Politico reported o...

Trump impeachment: Witness attacks 'fictional narrative propagated by Russians'

A former top White House adviser on Russia on Thursday said the fictional narrative pushed by Donald Trump and the Republicans about Ukraines role in influencing the 2016 US election was propagated by Russia, as she testified before the Hou...

Report: Patriots WR Sanu facing multi-week absence

New England Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu is nursing an ankle injury that could sideline him for a few games, according to a published report Thursday. Tom E. Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com reported that Sanu could be out for a couple ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019