UK shares bounce back after trade-driven losses

London's FTSE 100 jumped almost 1% on Friday, recouping nearly all its losses from the past two sessions when uncertainty surrounding a U.S.-China trade deal had spurred selling. The main index's surge was led by trade-sensitive scrips, including HSBC, oil stocks and miners after China attempted to allay fears by saying it would strive to reach a "phase one" deal with the United States.

The FTSE 250 added 0.4%, bolstered by industrial stocks, but gambling software maker Playtech and industrial thread manufacturer Coats Group underperformed due to lackluster annual forecasts.

