UK shares bounce back after trade-driven losses
London's FTSE 100 jumped almost 1% on Friday, recouping nearly all its losses from the past two sessions when uncertainty surrounding a U.S.-China trade deal had spurred selling. The main index's surge was led by trade-sensitive scrips, including HSBC, oil stocks and miners after China attempted to allay fears by saying it would strive to reach a "phase one" deal with the United States.
The FTSE 250 added 0.4%, bolstered by industrial stocks, but gambling software maker Playtech and industrial thread manufacturer Coats Group underperformed due to lackluster annual forecasts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
