US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as trade optimism returns

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  Updated: 22-11-2019 20:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 20:03 IST
Wall Street opened higher on Friday as President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China was "potentially very close", adding to optimism triggered by comments from Beijing that it wanted to reach an initial agreement.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 64.94 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 27,831.23. The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.87 points, or 0.25%, at 3,111.41, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 24.33 points, or 0.29%, to 8,530.54 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

