International Development News
Development News Edition

China-Pak relation win-win cooperation, mutually beneficial: Chinese envoy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 00:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 00:35 IST
China-Pak relation win-win cooperation, mutually beneficial: Chinese envoy
Image Credit:

The relation of China and Pakistan are based on "win-win cooperation" and mutually beneficial for both the nations, Chinese envoy to Pakistan Yao Jing said on Friday. Yao's statement came as the US on Thursday warned Islamabad against China's ambitious China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, claiming it is going to take a toll on Pakistan's economy.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a planned network of roads, railways and energy projects linking China's resource-rich Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region with Pakistan's strategic Gwadar Port on the Arabian Sea. The CPEC was launched in 2015 when President Xi Jinping visited Pakistan and it now envisages investment of over USD 60 billion in different projects of development in Pakistan.

Addressing the 5th CPEC Media Forum in Islamabad, Yao said China had always come forward to assist Pakistan in need without any political or government differences. "Pak-China relations were based on 'win-win cooperation' and were mutually beneficial for both countries. If Pakistan was in need, China would never ask it to repay its loans in time, whereas, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which is mainly governed by the West, was strict in its repayment system," he said.

Yao also questioned the US for suspending its aid promised to Pakistan. "Why the US suspended its aid promised for Pakistan only because of political priorities," he asked.

The Trump administration on Thursday urged Pakistan to ask "tough questions" to China on the CPEC, claiming it is going to take a toll on Pakistan's economy. US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells during a policy address on Thursday said Pakistan would face long-term economic damage with little return if China kept pursuing the CPEC.

The top US diplomat for South Asia said the CPEC would profit only Beijing, adding that the United States offered a better model. Yao dismissed the Washington's warning to Islamabad over Beijing's giant infrastructure push which was heralded as a game-changer by both Asian countries.

Expressing astonishment over the US diplomat's statement of higher tariff in power plants, established under CPEC, Yao said that he himself had earlier briefed Wells about the tariff structure of these power plants, which he added, was the lowest among all the countries benefiting from China's electricity. "In 2013, when Chinese companies were establishing power plants in Pakistan, where was the US? Why it did not invest in Pakistan's power sector despite knowing that the country was in dire need of electricity," he asked.

Commenting on US allegation of corruption in CPEC projects, Yao said it was easy to allege without presenting evidence. Yao said he discussed the matter with a number of concerned stakeholders including the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), but did not find even a single evidence of corruption in any CPEC project.

"My dear American colleague, before alleging anyone, please ensure that you have enough evidence," he added. The Chinese envoy also refuted the US claim over providing less employment opportunities to Pakistani workers in CPEC projects, saying over 75,000 Pakistani workers had been provided jobs in different projects thus far and that by 2030, around 2.3 million jobs were expected to be created in CPEC projects.

"I would be happier to see more investment coming from the US in Pakistan," he remarked. Yao said China was determined to build capacities of Pakistani businessmen and industrialists to boost productivity in the country, which would ultimately help in increasing the exports of Pakistan.

Under the CPEC, he said China would provide industrial cooperation to Pakistan and for this purpose over two dozen leading Chinese and Pakistani manufacturers and industrialists were engaged to boost production and exports of Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

NZ economic growth to remain steady, business investment set to expand

Watch: 'Not-so-armored' glass in Elon Musk's Cybertruck embarrasses Tesla

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Jet industry's grand masters fight to a draw in Dubai

After insisting for 15 years that the superjumbo is the future, Emirates airline has been forced by the demise of the A380 to embrace smaller wide-body jets, resulting in a flurry of manoeuvres between planemakers at this weeks Dubai Airsho...

UPDATE 1-UK Labour leader Corbyn says he would stay neutral in a second Brexit referendum

Britains Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Friday he would remain neutral in any second Brexit referendum, so he could credibly carry out the result of the vote and unite the country.Corbyn is vying to become prime minister at a Dec...

UPDATE 1-Portuguese group offered new land to build resort in Brazil - CEO

Portuguese hotel group Vila Gale intends to go ahead with a plan for a beach resort in the Brazilian state of Bahia, but at a new location, its CEO said on Thursday, three days after it dropped a project on disputed indigenous lands. The Tu...

UPDATE 1-Israel's Netanyahu faces calls to quit but is defiant in crisis

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced calls to resign over a corruption scandal on Friday, as senior government colleagues publicly declared support after some signs of cracks in party loyalty.Netanyahu said he would not step down...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019