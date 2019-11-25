International Development News
Development News Edition

Nigeria's SecureID taps into Africa's move from cash to plastic

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Abuja
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 15:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 15:37 IST
Nigeria's SecureID taps into Africa's move from cash to plastic
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Sub-Saharan Africa lags other regions such as Asia in moving away from cash to plastic money. One Nigerian company is aiming to close that gap by tapping into a growing appetite for smartcards across the continent.

SecureID makes bank cards, mobile phone SIMs and voting cards for businesses in 21 African countries, to address an acute need for secure electronic cards carrying sensitive data, particularly in the banking sector. In sub-Saharan Africa, only 43% of people aged above 15 have a bank account, according to the World Bank's Global Findex Database. That figure has grown from 34% since 2014, highlighting the potential for growth.

Nigeria's central bank has implemented policies aimed at encouraging a move away from cash, as have Ghana, Kenya, and Rwanda, in large part motivated by efforts to tackle fraud, theft and money laundering. Kofo Akinkugbe, who 14 years ago founded SecureID which produces 200 million cards each year, said more African companies should use manufacturing to harness business opportunities arising from technological advances.

"That is what I think the entire continent should focus on," she said, noting the continent is effectively a technology consumer, rather than producer. "The potentials are enormous for it," said Akinkugbe, who previously worked in banking, at the company's site in a nondescript building in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos. She, however, would not be drawn into giving an estimate of the potential size of Africa's smartcard market.

The company declined to disclose details of its sales figures or provide a forecast for demand. SecureID started by importing bank cards before certification from Visa, Mastercard, and Verve to make cards around two years after the company was set up. She said it previously took months for imported cards to arrive from Asia and Europe and now takes 12-24 hours to deliver specific orders.

Akinkugbe said she believed there was a gap in other African markets for the manufacturing of smartcards. "We feel that the same gap that we saw 12 years ago in Nigeria is the same gap that seems to exist in other African countries," she said. "People can be trained and have the potential to do much more."

But manufacturing accounts for just under 8% of Nigeria's GDP, according to the World Bank, dwarfed by services at 52% and agriculture at 21%. High-tech exports from Nigeria, which relies on oil for 90% of foreign exchange, account for less than 2% of the total. And, as in many African countries, poor infrastructure makes it difficult for manufacturers to operate in Nigeria.

Congested ports, pot-holed roads, and slow border processing have hamstrung many industries and leave Nigeria heavily dependent on imports, from textiles to tomatoes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-'Unfit' Uber stripped of London licence over safety failures

The Uber ride-hailing service was stripped of its London operating licence on Monday for the second time in just over two years, subject to appeal, after the regulator found a pattern of failures on safety and security.A change to Ubers sys...

UK welcomes Hong Kong's Lam promise to reflect seriously after election

Britain said on Monday it welcomed a promise by Hong Kongs Chief Executive Carrie Lam to seriously reflect after democrats in the city scored a landslide majority in district council elections.We dont want to see any more violence. It was r...

BPCL rolls out digital fuelling initiative

BPCL rolls out digital fuelling initiative Chennai, Nov 25 PTI NextGen Digital Fuelling initiatives, aimed at providing greater transparency and building customer trust, has been launched by public sector Bharat Petroleum Corporation Lt...

Five arrested for crude oil pilferage in Assam

Five persons were arrested for allegedly pilfering crude oil from ONGC pipelines in Assams Jorhat district, police said on Monday. The accused were arrested on Sunday night from Dangdhora area under Titabor sub-division of the district, a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019