US STOCKS-Trade optimism fuels S&P, Nasdaq to records

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 01:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 01:17 IST
Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes climbed to new record highs on Monday as signs indicated the United States and China were moving closer to a trade truce, while a host of merger deals also helped buoy sentiment. A Chinese state-backed tabloid said Beijing and Washington were "very close" to an initial pact, and lifted trade-sensitive semiconductor stocks, including Applied Materials Inc, up 3.98% and Lam Research Corp, which gained 2.42%. The Philadelphia Semiconductor index jumped 2.32% and was on pace for its best day in just over three weeks.

Nvidia Corp rose 4.59% and paced the gains on the chip index as Morgan Stanley upgraded its shares to "overweight" from "equal weight". The report came on the heels of comments over the weekend by a top U.S. official that an agreement was still possible by the end of the year, dampening worries the negotiations could spill over into 2020.

"Any optimism on the trade front is always welcome," said Keith Buchanan, portfolio manager at Globalt in Atlanta. "Hopefully what is taking place is a signal that without a derailment coming into the end of the year, from a trade perspective, everything else seems to be somewhat intact and you can tack on incremental positives, whether it is M&A, or macroeconomic data."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 142.01 points, or 0.51%, to 28,017.63, the S&P 500 gained 19.52 points, or 0.63%, to 3,129.81 and the Nasdaq Composite added 104.78 points, or 1.23%, to 8,624.66. Apple Inc rose 1.18% as the top boost to the S&P and Nasdaq and the second-biggest lift to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Gains on Monday were broad with only the defensive consumer staples and utilities S&P sectors in the red. Tech gains helped push the Nasdaq up by more than 1 percent, with the group on pace for its best day since Nov. 1. Tiffany & Co jumped 6.29% and was the biggest gainer on the S&P 500 as the luxury jeweler agreed to a sweetened $16.2 billion deal to be acquired by France's LVMH.

U.S. discount brokerage TD Ameritrade Holding Corp was up 6.03% after larger rival Charles Schwab Corp said it would buy the company in an all-stock deal valued at about $26 billion. Schwab rose 1.19%. EBay Inc gained 2.05% after the e-commerce major said it would sell ticketing unit StubHub to ticket reseller Viagogo for $4.05 billion in cash.

Major averages on Wall Street have reached a series of new highs recently on hopes for progress of a trade deal and third-quarter corporate earnings came in better than lowered expectations. Failing to participate in the advance, Uber Technologies slipped 1.44% as the ride-hailing company was stripped of its license to carry paying passengers in London for the second time in just over two years.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.96-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3.17-to-1 ratio favored advancers. The S&P 500 posted 35 new 52-week highs and 1 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 119 new highs and 51 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Three die as heavy storms and flooding hit Greece

Three people died in torrential rain and thunderstorms that caused widespread flooding and disrupted transport in Greece on Monday, officials said.Two drowned when their moored sailing boat sank in the seaside town of Antirio, coastguard of...

WADA committee recommends four-year Olympics ban on Russian officials

The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA said on Monday its compliance review committee had recommended that Russian government officials be prohibited from attending or participating in any Olympic Games for four years over non-compliance with th...

Mariners acquire LHP Cortes from Yankees

The Seattle Mariners acquired left-hander Nestor Cortes Jr. from the New York Yankees in exchange for international bonus pool money, the teams announced Monday. Cortes, who was designated for assignment last week, posted a 5-1 record with ...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg back at court after hospital stay

Liberal U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was present for work on Monday, a day after being released from a hospital following her admission on Friday with chills and a fever, a spokeswoman said. Ginsburg, 86, will also attend ...
