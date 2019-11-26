International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Google must help stop illegal marketing of mini-bond schemes - UK regulator

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 16:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 16:28 IST
UPDATE 2-Google must help stop illegal marketing of mini-bond schemes - UK regulator
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Google must do more to stop illegal online marketing of money-making schemes that can lead to small investors losing their savings, Britain's regulator said on Tuesday after it banned mass-marketing of mini-bonds. The ban comes almost a year after the collapse of London Capital & Finance, which had issued unregulated mini-bonds worth 237 million pounds ($304 million) to 11,600 investors, who face losing much of their money.

The average investment for mini-bonds is 25,000 pounds, but they are not regulated by Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Mini-bonds have been heavily promoted online, offering high returns, and the watchdog has powers over marketing material. FCA Chief Executive Andrew Bailey said the watchdog wanted web services companies, especially Google, to help it stop illegal promotions online.

"We want to see more from Google, they have a responsibility given the reach and power of their tool," Bailey told Reuters. "We have got to reach a point where we understand that where a test is passed, that we can demonstrate a site is harmful, that they are prepared to take it down," Bailey said.

"Otherwise we are constantly playing a game of whack-a-mole and I don't think that is the right way to go about it." Google had no immediate comment.

The temporary marketing ban comes into force on Jan. 1 for 12 months to give time for the watchdog to consult on permanent rules. The new rules will mean that unlisted speculative mini-bonds can only be promoted to so-called sophisticated or "high net worth" investors, defined as earning 100,000 pounds or more a year or with net assets of 250,000 pounds or above.

The FCA, which was criticised by London Capital & Finance bondholders for being too slow to intervene in the investment firm, said it was reviewing 200 other promotions that may not have complied with its rules. "We are not saying another one is about to go down," said Bailey, adding that mini-bond issuance was probably already declining.

"We are saying to quite a few of them 'you can't do that'. But it will still go on. There is a market," he said. The watchdog needed to intervene now before a new season for popular savings and investment products known as ISAs, which include mini-bonds, gets underway, Bailey said.

The FCA was told by the finance ministry to investigate its handling of LCF, but Bailey could not say when it will be completed. The Serious Fraud Office has opened its own investigation into LCF. ($1 = 0.7794 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysian court frees Australian grandmother in drug case

Putrajaya, Nov 26 AP An Australian grandmother escaped the death penalty and was released Tuesday after Malaysias top court acquitted her of drug trafficking, a rare ruling that could bolster calls for an end to capital punishment in the co...

Stock indices retreat from record levels on profit booking

Market benchmark BSE Sensex retreated from its record high level to close down by around 68 points on Tuesday mainly due to profit booking in telecom, IT and auto stocks amid growth concerns and evolving political drama in Maharashtra. The ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks edge off highs to await U.S.-China progress

World stocks edged off their highest in almost two years on Tuesday, but kept record levels in sight, following fresh signs that the United States and China were working to end a trade war dragging on the global economy.Chinas Vice Premier ...

RIL m-cap comes very close to Rs 10 lakh cr in intra-day trade

The market valuation of Reliance Industries, the countrys most valued firm, came very close to the Rs 10 lakh crore mark in intra-day trade on Tuesday. The oil-to-telecom conglomerates market capitalization m-cap zoomed to Rs 9,99,045 crore...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019