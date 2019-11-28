SJVN director finance resigns

State-owned SJVN Ltd on Thursday said its director finance Amarjit Singh Bindra has resigned and Chairman and MD Nand Lal Sharma has been given the additional charge of the department. "Bindra ceased to be the Director (Finance) with effect from 27.11.2019 on acceptance of resignation by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Government of lndia as conveyed by Ministry of Power," the company said in a statement.

Nand Lal Sharma is entrusted with Additional Charge of Director (Finance) with immediate effect for a period of three months or till a regular incumbent is posted, whichever is earlier, it said. SJVN is a joint venture between the central government of India and the Himachal Pradesh government. The company is primarily engaged in generation and sale of power.

