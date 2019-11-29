Britain's Ocado signs technology partnership with Japan's Aeon

British online grocer Ocado has signed a technology partnership with Japan's Aeon to help the retailer establish an online business, its first deal in Asia. Ocado has signed a string of deals with supermarket groups around the world to sell its software and hardware, including Kroger in the United States.

The deal will see Aeon establish a national fulfilment network to serve the whole of the Japanese market.

