International Development News
Development News Edition

After govt outlaws e-cigarettes, NGOs plan to move SC seeking ban on traditional cigarettes

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 18:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 18:16 IST
After govt outlaws e-cigarettes, NGOs plan to move SC seeking ban on traditional cigarettes
Image Credit: Flickr

After the government banned electronic cigarettes citing health risks, two NGOs are planning to move the Supreme Court seeking similar action against conventional cigarettes and other carcinogenic tobacco products, arguing they are more harmful. The Delhi-based NGO URJA (United Residents Joint Action) and the Hyderabad-based group VchangeU are in the process of filing a writ and class suit in which they will also demand compensation -- Rs 5 lakh for those suffering medical costs due to smoking-related ailments, and Rs 10 lakh for those who lost an earning member of the family.

The government recently issued an ordinance making the production, import, export, transport, sell or advertisements of "alternative" smoking devices a cognizable offense, and attracting a jail term and fine "in the interest of public health to protect the people from harm". The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019, which seeks to replace the ordinance issued on September 18, was passed by Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

E-cigarettes promoting trade bodies, users and other stakeholders have been vehemently opposing the government's decision to ban e-cigarettes, claiming they were far less harmful than traditional cigarettes and the prohibition was brought to "protect" the conventional cigarette industry. The founder and president of VchangeU, Vijay Bhasker Yetapu, who is also one of the petitioners, said the government decision has opened up a favorable opportunity for activists and people suffering from tobacco addiction as a government "sensitive to the ills of nicotine addiction would not discriminate between different forms of the same."

"Thus, if e-cigarettes can be banned, so can traditional tobacco burning cigarettes and beedis - which are categorically agreed to cause cancer or such diseases that result in deaths. Health ministry figures say that 12 lakh deaths are reported each year by tobacco smoking. No such figure or linkage is yet medically or scientifically established as regards to the use of e-cigarettes. "Thus, it is imperative that this ban acts as a viable precedent to ban cigarettes as well, at the very least," Yetapu said.

The NGOs said they have approached senior Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan and he has agreed to take up their case. "It is really remarkable that the government has chosen to ban e-cigarettes which are firstly used by less than 0.1 per cent of the population and secondly are much less harmful than traditional cigarettes because they do not have the tobacco or tar and only contain nicotine.

"So the health effects of conventional cigarettes are far more harmful than e-cigarettes. Also, this ban on these alternative smoking devices seems to be helping the tobacco industry since e-cigarette users are likely to go back to traditional cigarettes and that is why the shares of tobacco companies jumped by 20 per cent on this Bill being passed in Lok sabha," Bhushan said. The NGOs said they are approaching the SC as part of their campaign against "promotion and profiteering" by the government from cigarette manufacturing, sale and marketing and for seeking compensation for victims of smoking.

Explaining the basis for the class-action suit, Atul Goyal, president of URJA, alleged that the government through wholly owned entities is a participant in companies that produce, promote and sell cigarettes. "A government that profits from the sale of cigarettes, promotes addiction. Addiction causes fatalities to the tune of, by the governments own assessment, 12 Lakh deaths each year and in effect, it holds liability for these deaths.

"Since the government has been earning dividends for such sale that has promoted and caused deaths, it has a macabre but social responsibility to offer compensation to those suffering or the families of the dead due to cancer or smoking-related diseases," Goyal alleged. People who are currently suffering from smoking addiction-related diseases and undergoing treatment and families of those who have died due to smoking addiction-related medical reasons will be asked to become co-petitioners and implead in the suit, he said.

"At the outset, the suit demands that the 60 lakh people who have died during the tenure of the current government over the last 5 years of its tenure should be compensated. "Thus the class action suit will demand Rs 3 lakh crores be kept aside as a pool for disbursement to those affected and those who implead in the suit," he said.

Their campaign is a result of the activism of Ashutosh Dikshit, former CEO URJA and founder of Citizens' Alliance, who was diagnosed with cancer and died. After the government's decision to ban e-cigarettes, he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a ban on traditional cigarettes as well.

His point was that traditional cigarettes are confirmed to kill people whereas we are banning a product that was hardly used by anybody. He followed his first letter with another to the PM in which he involved his NGO Citizens Alliance and pointed out that the government banned e-cigarettes but it holds a stake in cigarette companies.

Ashutosh's third letter seeking compensation for people succumbing to cancer or smoking-related diseases was left unsent because he passed away. His friends, colleagues, and comrades have thereafter taken up the issue.

They have called upon other NGOs and civil society organizations to join the cause.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's Kramp-Karrenbauer stands by coalition after SPD vote

German Chancellor Angela Merkels would-be successor, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, urged the Social Democrats on Sunday to remain part of the government with the Christian Democrats, adding the current coalition agreement provided the basis t...

Bangladesh has agreed in principle to allow zero-line fencing

Bangladesh government has in principle, agreed to allow India to erect barbed wire fencing along the zero-line in at least 13 areas along the Indo-Bangla border in Meghalaya, a senior official said on Sunday. The decision was welcomed by b...

Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, pope condemns 'virus' of consumerism

Pope Francis on Sunday urged people to resist the excesses of consumerism in the period leading up to Christmas, calling it a virus that attacks faith and offends the needy. When you live for things, things are never enough, greed grows, ot...

Pankaja Munde's FB post raises eyebrows

BJP leader Pankaja Mundes social media post on her future journey in view of changed political scenario in Maharashtra caused a flutter on Sunday. Pankaja, who had served as a minister in the erstwhile BJP-led Maharashtra government, has a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019