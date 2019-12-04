ViewSonic Corp introduces 2 new projectors in Indian market

ViewSonic Corp on Wednesday launched two new projectors in the Indian market -- X10-4K UHD Short Throw Portable Smart LED Projector and M1+ ultra-portable LED projector. The company has priced M1+ ultra-portable projector at Rs 65,000 and X10-4K UHD at Rs 3.50 lakh.

"Gradually, the Indian audience are adopting smart technology and a lot of people fancy the idea of having a projection room at their homes. X10 is specifically designed to cater to this segment of the audience and M1+ is a compact portable projector which is extremely convenient for travel with built in Harman Kardon speakers and one doesn't have to carry extra sound equipment," ViewSonic India Business Head Muneer Ahmad said. Founded in California in 1987, ViewSonic Corp is a leading global provider of visual solutions.

