Wipro launches Cyber Defence Centre in Australia

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 13:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 13:24 IST
Wipro Limited, a leading information technology, consulting and business process services company, on Thursday, announced the launch of its Cyber Defence Centre (CDC) in Melbourne, Australia. With the launch of this center, the city-headquartered company said it aims to make substantial investments to upskill its employees, hire more local resources and generate more than 100 jobs in Melbourne for cybersecurity specialists.

"Wipro also plans to launch similar CDCs in other cities in Australia and offer cyber resilience and provide digital protection to large government organizations", the company said in a statement. The CDC is the first local shared security operations center for Wipro in Australia and will provide customers with the ability to rapidly expand capacity and run their security operations in compliance with the local data requirements, it said.

It will assist customers to actively manage their cyber risks by leveraging managed services around threat intelligence, security monitoring and analytics, vulnerability management, incident response, and regulatory compliance, the statement added. The lab was inaugurated by Tim Pallas, Minister for Economic Development, Parliament of Victoria, in the presence of customers, technology partners, leadership team and local employees.

