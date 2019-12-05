Left Menu
Euro zone bond yields pause, seek new signals on trade deal

  Reuters
  Updated: 05-12-2019 14:08 IST
  Created: 05-12-2019 13:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Eurozone government bond yields were little changed on Thursday as investors awaited the next signal from China-U.S. trade negotiations amid mixed messages on the state of talks. Yields rose on Wednesday on renewed hopes of a deal between, but that followed sharp falls. Yields are broadly flat for the week.

The ups and downs of negotiations and some mixed signals from U.S. President Donald Trump have been the dominant market drivers in recent weeks. The overall positive take on the state of those talks, as well as signs that the eurozone economy's slowdown may be bottoming out, has helped yields rise from record lows hit during August and September. Analysts say that, with the economic calendar light, trading is likely to be subdued on Thursday.

Rainer Guntermann, a rates strategist at Commerzbank, said it was "a struggle to find a clear direction." "We are entering a quiet period before next week's ECB (European Central Bank) meeting," he said, the first for its new boss Christine Lagarde.

"In the broader picture, there is certainly some optimism priced in. But markets are still quite puzzled about the underlying economic trend," he said, adding that bond markets were still priced for "slow growth, low inflation" world even if Washington and Beijing secured the first stage of a trade deal. German 10-year bond yields were unchanged in early European trading, at -0.318 percent. Other core government bond yields were also a little moved.

French and Spanish yields underperformed marginally at the open, with analysts pointing to the expected combined supply of between 7 and 9 billion euros from the two countries later in the day. French public transport ground to a halt as workers began a nationwide strike to oppose the government's pension reforms, but this had no immediate market impact.

Italian bonds were mixed, with the 10-year yield rising 1 basis point to 1.393 percent. Shorter-dated yields fell. "The data calendar will remain uninspiring today. However, in line with the trend we have become accustomed to over the last few days, volatility can be expected to come more from politics than from data," Unicredit analysts said in a note.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

