Mumbai, Dec 05 (PTI)
Mumbai, Dec 05 (PTI) Metals :- (in Rs per kg) (Inclusive of +GST)Copper cable scrap 416 Gun Metal Scrap 335Copper scrap heavy 411 Brass honey 280Copper armature 401 Copper Billets 444Copper sheet cuttings 398 Aluminium Ingots 135Copper utensils scrap 389 Zinc 185Brass sheet cuttings 312 Lead 152Brass utensils scrap 295 Tin 1255Aluminium utensils scrap 98 Nickel 1010 CC ROD 454----------Sugar :- Sugar quality S-30 (PER QUINTAL): 3230/3342 Sugar quality M-30 (PER QUINTAL): 3332/3572-------- MUMBAI:-BLACK PEPPER RD 360/425GINGER BLEACHED ----GINGER UNBLEACHED 271COPRA OFFICE ALAPUZHA 10800COPPRA OFFICE KOZHIKODE 10600COPRA RAJAPUR MUMBAI 15000COPRA EDIBLE MUMBAI 12100COCHIN COCONUT OIL N/TCOCONUT OIL MUMBAI 1580 T.P----------PTI MUMJMF JMF
