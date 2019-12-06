Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wheat sowing up 4.28% at 202.54 lakh ha so far

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 18:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 18:27 IST
Wheat sowing up 4.28% at 202.54 lakh ha so far

Wheat sowing has picked up in the ongoing rabi season as the crop was planted in 4.28 per cent more area at 202.54 lakh hectare (ha) compared to the year-ago period, said a latest data released by the Agriculture Ministry on Friday. Wheat is the main rabi crop, the sowing of which begins from October and harvesting from April onwards. Wheat was sown in 194.21 lakh hectare a year ago.

As per the ministry's latest data, wheat was sown in 8.34 lakh hectare more area so far in the ongoing rabi (winter) season of the 2019-20 crop year (July-June). Higher coverage was reported from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh.

Similarly, rice was sown in more area at 10.17 lakh hectare so far this season compared to 8.42 lakh hectare in the year-ago period, while coarse cereals was planted in 35.56 lakh hectare as against 32.75 lakh hectare. However, area sown to pulses remained slightly lagging at 105.16 lakh hectare so far this rabi season as against 111.90 lakh hectare in the same season last year, the data showed.

Even area sown to oilseeds remained flat at 65.05 lakh hectare as against 66.10 lakh hectare. Total area sown to all rabi crops remained higher at 418.47 lakh hectare so far this rabi season as against 413.36 lakh hectare in the year-ago period, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Dhanush starrer 'Rowdy Baby' among top 10 viewed videos globally

Rowdy Baby, an instant hit from Dhanush-Sai Pallavi starrer Maari 2, has broken into YouTubes top 10 list of the most viewed videos globally, announced the company on Friday. The video, which ranks first on the YouTubes most trending music ...

SC puts local body polls in 9 new TN districts on hold

The Supreme Court on Friday put on hold the elections for the local bodies in nine new districts, carved out of four existing ones, in Tamil Nadu for complying with legal formalities such as delimitation and reservation in four months. The ...

Travel turmoil grips France as strike enters second day

Paris, Dec 6 AFP Travellers faced a second day of chaos across France on Friday as unions pressed on with a strike aimed at forcing President Emmanuel Macron to abandon pension reforms that brought nearly a million people onto the streets. ...

Polish experts seek evidence in gas blast that killed 8

Warsaw, Dec 6 AP Investigators in southern Poland are questioning witnesses and gathering evidence in their probe into a gas blast that killed eight members of one family, including children. Spokeswoman for regional prosecutors Agnieszka M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019