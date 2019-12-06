Wheat sowing up 4.28% at 202.54 lakh ha so far

Wheat sowing has picked up in the ongoing rabi season as the crop was planted in 4.28 per cent more area at 202.54 lakh hectare (ha) compared to the year-ago period, said a latest data released by the Agriculture Ministry on Friday. Wheat is the main rabi crop, the sowing of which begins from October and harvesting from April onwards. Wheat was sown in 194.21 lakh hectare a year ago.

As per the ministry's latest data, wheat was sown in 8.34 lakh hectare more area so far in the ongoing rabi (winter) season of the 2019-20 crop year (July-June). Higher coverage was reported from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh.

Similarly, rice was sown in more area at 10.17 lakh hectare so far this season compared to 8.42 lakh hectare in the year-ago period, while coarse cereals was planted in 35.56 lakh hectare as against 32.75 lakh hectare. However, area sown to pulses remained slightly lagging at 105.16 lakh hectare so far this rabi season as against 111.90 lakh hectare in the same season last year, the data showed.

Even area sown to oilseeds remained flat at 65.05 lakh hectare as against 66.10 lakh hectare. Total area sown to all rabi crops remained higher at 418.47 lakh hectare so far this rabi season as against 413.36 lakh hectare in the year-ago period, the data showed.

