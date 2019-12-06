Labour migration from Bihar falling, says minister

Labour migration from Bihar has decreased significantly in recent years, a minister in the Nitish Kumar government claimed here on Friday. Talking to reporters here, Bihar industries minister Shyam Rajak said the state government is trying its best to attract investment.

"Bihar has changed, be it roads, power supply or law and order situation. Migration of laborers from Bihar to other states has gone down significantly," he said. "In Punjab, you would find large banners at railway stations saying people from Bihar are welcome. This is because people from Bihar have stopped going to other states to a great extent.

"Against 100, now only 30 to 40 go to other states," said Rajak, who was here to take part in a roadshow to woo investors to Bihar. Rajak and his team conducted a similar roadshow in Surat on Thursday.

"We want investors to visit Bihar and see (the conditions) for themselves. We have improved our infrastructure and we are also providing subsidies and other benefits to those wanting to set up manufacturing plants," the minister said. "We have removed red-tapism and fixed officials' responsibilities," said the Janta Dal (United) leader, adding that ample opportunities are available in food processing and textiles sector in the state..

