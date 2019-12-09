Left Menu
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 9

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo)

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Johnson vow to implement Brexit deal by December 2020 in doubt https://on.ft.com/36lOjdL - Employers seek clarity on Boris Johnson's immigration plan

- Tesco considers the sale of Asian businesses https://on.ft.com/2s7XteS - Indian IT boss says Brexit makes planning 'impossible'

Overview - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's assertion that Britain will make a clean break with the European Union in December 2020 has been questioned by UK officials, according to a Department for Exiting the EU document, with the customs protocol for Northern Ireland within a year seen as a 'major challenge' to implement.

- Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new post-Brexit immigration regime lacks detail, and the restrictions on unskilled workers could lead to labor shortages, business lobby groups cautioned as Johnson sought to flesh out how his plans for a new "Australian-style, points-based immigration system" would work on Sunday. - UK supermarket chain Tesco Plc said on Sunday that it had decided to review its supermarket businesses in Thailand and Malaysia, including a possible sale, following an approach from a third-party investor.

- Brexit uncertainty is making planning for its consequences almost impossible, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Gopinathan said, adding the British economy is pivotal as it impacts 15% of the Indian outsourcing company's business.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

