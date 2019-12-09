PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 9

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Johnson vow to implement Brexit deal by December 2020 in doubt https://on.ft.com/36lOjdL - Employers seek clarity on Boris Johnson's immigration plan

- Tesco considers the sale of Asian businesses https://on.ft.com/2s7XteS - Indian IT boss says Brexit makes planning 'impossible'

Overview - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's assertion that Britain will make a clean break with the European Union in December 2020 has been questioned by UK officials, according to a Department for Exiting the EU document, with the customs protocol for Northern Ireland within a year seen as a 'major challenge' to implement.

- Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new post-Brexit immigration regime lacks detail, and the restrictions on unskilled workers could lead to labor shortages, business lobby groups cautioned as Johnson sought to flesh out how his plans for a new "Australian-style, points-based immigration system" would work on Sunday. - UK supermarket chain Tesco Plc said on Sunday that it had decided to review its supermarket businesses in Thailand and Malaysia, including a possible sale, following an approach from a third-party investor.

- Brexit uncertainty is making planning for its consequences almost impossible, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Gopinathan said, adding the British economy is pivotal as it impacts 15% of the Indian outsourcing company's business.

