Brand Factory Garners Reach of Over 150 Million Audiences With its Influencer Marketing Strategy for Free Shopping Weekend

The retail discount chain has extensively roped in national and regional influencers to promote their annual IP, Free Shopping Weekend (FSW)

MUMBAI, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Factory, India's leading retail discount chain by Future Lifestyle and Fashions has strategically used influencer marketing to promote their annual IP, Free Shopping Weekend (FSW). Influencers across the entire nation were associated with the retail chain and have weaved unique content pieces urging customers to shop at the annual shopping pilgrimage.

The idea behind running the influencer marketing campaign was to generate massive user generated content and create a hype about the sale. The core aspects of consideration were building awareness, increasing social engagements, weaving interesting stories and content pieces for expanding the virality about the promo.

Influencers across all genres were roped in despite this being the fashion brand. The national and regional influencers such as Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Siddharth Nigam, Niti Taylor, Krystle D'Souza, Somalin Parida, Sulagnaa, Saheli Debray, Pallavi Gowda, Geetha Madhuri, Kirik Keerthi, Yashika Anand and Pradeep Machiraju played a crucial role in establishing the messaging of the brand. The brand went hyper-local by roping in key regional influencers across locations like Chennai, Gujarat, Kolkata, Maharashtra, North India, amongst others.

TikTok Influencers like Awez Darbar, Sameeksha Sud, Vishal Pandey & Bhavin played a significant role for popularizing the promos. A Free Shopping Weekend anthem, #Freekabukhar was created to showcase the love that customers have shown in all the past three editions. A hook step was also created and performed by TikTok influencers and followed by their fans.

The extensive influencer marketing initiative had customers purchasing tickets in droves across the entire nation. The national influencers reached 20 million, regional influencers reached over 50million, TikTok influencers reached to over 80 million audiences in 12 days.

Roch D'Souza, Chief Marketing Officer, Brand Factory, said, "Our marketing initiatives are different for each piece of content, depending on its nature and that of the target audience. The influencer marketing initiative has definitely proven to be the right choice and has helped us get more conversions on both offline and online stores, leading to the actual sale of tickets."

"We engage in every step of the customer acquisition process and influencer marketing has been a huge focus for us to raise mass awareness and reach out to more customers. The audience have shown prodigious love for #Freekabukhar anthem."

Free Shopping Weekend is India's biggest sale that offers the customer's goods worth Rs 5,000 at Rs. 2,000 only and returns the entire amount in the form of free branded merchandise, gift vouchers and cash back in Future Pay Wallet.

About Brand Factory

Brand factory is India's only discount fashion destination with over 103 stores in 48 cities. Brand Factory gives Indian consumers the promise of revolutionizing value shopping by offering the best Indian and International brands at Smart Prices. Brand Factory promises its customers, discount shopping at an undiscounted experience. The emphasis at Brand Factory is to offer customers the widest range of brands and categories possible at absolutely great prices in an ambience that befits the brand.

