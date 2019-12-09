Left Menu
Tata Projects Commences Tunnelling Work on Pune Metro

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 16:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 16:33 IST
TATA Projects Limited, one of India's fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies, announced that the company has recently commenced work on the Pune Metro Underground line. The work commenced with the gigantic Tunnel Boring Machine being flagged off to start execution of its task from Agriculture College grounds, Pune.

The event commenced with 'Pooja' and traditional ceremony to mark the momentous occasion. It was witnessed by top officials of MahaMetro and Tata Projects along with their respective project execution teams. This event also witnessed the first casting slab being signed by top-level officials before it being placed on site.

Mr Vinayak Deshpande, Managing Director - TATA Projects Ltd, said, "We are proud to be executing the third underground metro package after Lucknow Metro & Mumbai Metro. This is also our seventh overall (underground & elevated) Metro package. Hence, we have garnered unmatched experience and expertise in the metro rail segment. Our execution teams are confident of overcoming all challenges and successfully delivering the project."

The gigantic Tunnel Boring Machine that has commenced work will dig at an approximate depth of between 65-feet to 100-feet below surface. This gigantic tunnel boring machine has a huge length of about 279-feet, including back-up gantry. While the cutter head does the boring and machine moves ahead - it has multiple hands that simultaneously places C shaped concrete sections throughout the tunnel.

The Pune Metro Underground line runs from Shivajinagar to Swargate or about 8.2 kilometres and includes 5 stations. Package one of this underground line comprises two stations while package two includes three stations.

Speaking about the project, Mr Rahul Shah, COO - Urban Infrastructure, TATA Project Ltd, said, "The commencement of work on this prestigious project that runs through one of the most densely populated areas of Pune is a landmark moment. Our teams are highly skilled and possess vast experience to undertake a challenging project of this magnitude. We are certain that this project will transform the intra city transportation scenario upon completion by bringing it on par with global standards."

About TATA Projects Limited:

TATA Projects is one of the fastest growing and most admired infrastructure companies in India. It has expertise in executing large and complex urban and industrial infrastructure projects.

TATA Projects operates through its four Strategic Business Groups (SBGs) namely Industrial Systems SBG, Core Infra SBG, Urban Infra SBG, and Services SBG.

The company provides turnkey end-to-end solutions to set up power generation plants, power transmission & distribution systems, fully integrated rail & metro systems, commercial buildings & airports, chemical process plants, water and waste water management solutions, complete mining and metal purification systems.

The company is driven to deliver projects on-time, using world-class project management techniques and has uncompromising standards for safety and sustainability.

