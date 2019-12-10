Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese inflation hits eight-year high as pork prices double

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 11:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 11:32 IST
Chinese inflation hits eight-year high as pork prices double

Beijing, Dec 10 (AFP) Consumer prices in China accelerated at their fastest pace for almost eight years in November as the African swine fever epidemic caused pork prices to more than double, data showed Tuesday. The consumer price index (CPI) -- a key gauge of retail inflation -- came in at 4.5 percent for November, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said, up from 3.8 percent in October and the highest rate since January 2012.

Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg News had forecast an increase of 4.3 percent on-year. The widespread outbreak of swine fever since August 2018 has disrupted the pork supply in China, sending the prices of the staple meat up 110.2 percent last month November.

With China's pig herd down by about 40 percent, authorities last week launched a plan to restore pork production to pre-swine fever levels by 2021. The crisis has also sent prices of beef, lamb and eggs up as consumers switch to other sources of protein.

China's consumer inflation target for 2019 is around three percent. The producer price index (PPI) -- an important barometer of the industrial sector that measures the cost of goods at the factory gate -- showed prices fell 1.4 percent on-year in November.

The figure was slightly higher than the anticipated 1.5 percent decline in a Bloomberg News poll but nevertheless marked five consecutive months of decline, suggesting continued weakness in the world's second-largest economy. (AFP) NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

ISRO Chairman K Sivan offers prayers at Tirupati ahead of PSLV's 50th mission

Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO chairman Dr K Sivan offered prayers at the revered Tirupati Balaji temple on Tuesday morning here before the launch of satellites from PSLV C48 scheduled for tomorrow. While speaking to media, he said...

Recent incidents of heinous crimes against women force us to think if society lived up to visions of equal rights: President Ram Nath Kovind.

Recent incidents of heinous crimes against women force us to think if society lived up to visions of equal rights President Ram Nath Kovind....

Maha: Woman beaten up by husband, in-laws, suffers miscarriage

A 22-year-old pregnant woman suffered a miscarriage after she was allegedly beaten up by her husband and in-laws in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Tuesday. Five of her family members, including her husband, have been booked, a...

Questions mount over tours to deadly New Zealand volcano

Tourists caught in the deadly blast at New Zealands White Island were there despite a recent increase in volcanic activity, although experts said precise predictions on eruptions were all but impossible. Five people were killed, eight are s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019