Rossi Technologies Moves the Indian Industry

The appointment in Bangalore Exhibition EXCON (December 10th-14th) consolidates the presence of Rossi as qualified supplier in a high technology sector

MODENA, Italy, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rossi Gearmotors (India) Pvt. Ltd. will be present, from December 10th to 14th, at Excon exhibition in Bangalore, India. Excon, the largest construction equipment exhibition in South Asia, represents a real commercial hub for more than 50.000 business visitors and more than 1250 exhibiting companies.

"The experience and know-how of our technical team allows us to deliver high quality turnkey solutions for industrial applications. A wide range of modular products with high performances allows the customers to select the best solution optimizing overall costs for their application. Rossi is heavily betting on the Indian market and in 2019 has doubled the branch production capacity," says Hemant Mohindra, General Manager of Rossi Gearmotors (India) Pvt. Ltd.

The Rossi attendance to the event at Hall 4 K-255, highlights the will of the company to rank as qualified supplier in a more and more demanding and sector, requiring high performance and where the reliability of products and the recognized technical competence are key factors. A market rich of opportunities, for which Rossi provides a comprehensive range of products: from EP series, planetary gear reducers and gearmotors to G and H series, helical and bevel helical gear units, up to A series worm and E series coaxial complete power transmissions.

The Rossi's Indian story started in 2008 with a plant which has seen steady rise over the last decade plus and it is among the top four bases worldwide.

The Coimbatore facility is a complete state-of-the-art set up with people and machinery to produce gear units as per global Rossi standards. One of the most complete product ranges available in the market allows customers to choose the gear reducer or gear motors matching a broad variety of application needs, even in the harshest fields such as construction may be.

ROSSI

ROSSI designs, manufactures and distributes a comprehensive range of gear reducers, gearmotors and electric motors, for several applications and industry segments, worldwide. Founded in 1953, Rossi has over 900 employees (250 abroad) and is active all over the world thanks to 15 international subsidiaries and three production facilities in Italy and a consolidated turnover of 145 Mln Euro in 2018. From 2004 Rossi is a Habasit Holding Member company, worldwide leader with Headquarters in Switzerland.

rossi.com

