US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher on report of possible tariff delay

  Reuters
  Updated: 10-12-2019 19:47 IST
  • Created: 10-12-2019 19:47 IST
Wall Street's main indexes looked set to rise at the open on Tuesday, after a report that trade negotiators from the United States and China were planning to delay a fresh round of tariffs set to kick in on Dec. 15. U.S. stock index futures turned positive after the Wall Street Journal report, which also said officials from both sides hinted at extending trade talks.

"It's probably the best the market can expect right now," said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist and senior portfolio manager at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York. "It allows the U.S. and China to continue to negotiate and to reach a phase one trade agreement."

The Federal Open Market Committee's two-day policy meeting kicks off on Tuesday and investors are expecting updates from the central bank on its 2020 economic outlook. The Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts earlier this year and some relief over corporate profits have helped drive the S&P 500 up 25% so far in 2019.

At 8:59 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 22 points, or 0.08%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.75 points, or 0.09% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 14.75 points, or 0.18%. Among stocks, Netflix Inc fell 2% in premarket trading after Needham downgraded the streaming service's shares to "underperform".

Masco Corp rose 1.2% after KeyBanc raised its rating on the home improvement and building product maker's shares to "overweight". Shares in Autozone Inc jumped 5.7% after the auto parts retailer beat quarterly estimates for profit. Shares of peers Advance Auto Parts and O'Reilly Automotive also rose.

