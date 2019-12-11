JSPL commissions 4th coke oven battery at Angul unit

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) on Wednesday announced the commissioning of its fourth coke oven battery at its Angul plant in Odisha, making it self sufficient in coke requirement. "The coke oven consists of 4 nos batteries of 45,000 tons each per month will be producing a total coke of 2.0 MTP A (million tonnes per annum)," JSPL said in a filing to BSE.

This plant is feeding coke to country's largest blast furnace having 4554 cubic meter volume which is already in operation at Angul and two blast furnaces at Raigarh in Chattisgarh, the filing said. JSPL has its presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors. Part of the USD 22 billion O P Jindal Group, the company is continuously scaling its capacity utilisations.

