Xinhua Silk Road: SCO International Round Table held in E China's Lianyungang to promote trade and logistics cooperation

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) International Round Table was held on Friday in Lianyungang, a port city in east China'sJiangsu Province, aiming to promote cooperation in trade and logistics among members of SCO.

The event organized by the Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has attracted participants from national ministries of SCO members as well as other representatives from their embassies in China.

During the event, a joint statement was released to further expand channels of cooperation in trade and logistics among members of SCO and jointly build a cross-border international logistics transportation channel between Asia and Europe.

The SCO, established in 2001, now includes China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. It contributes over 20 percent to the global economy and occupies nearly half of the world population.

To facilitate logistics cooperation among SCO members, the event emphasized the important role of Lianyungang as a sea transportation base and a warehousing logistics center.

The International Logistics Park in Lianyungang, with a designed area of 44.89 square kilometers, provides logistics service for central Asia and the Pacific Rim.

As one of the first open coastal cities in China, Lianyungang is a national comprehensive transportation hub, and the Port of Lianyungang is one of China's main container ports.

In recent years, Lianyungang has actively facilitated the construction of infrastructure under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and set up an international logistics platform with distinctive features to promote the construction of the cross-border international logistics transportation channel.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization Logistics Enterprises B2B Meeting was also held in Lianyungang on Saturday which attracted 10 enterprises in China's logistics industry. They mainly talked about business cooperation in terms of the new intermodal logistics transportation channel between Asia and Europe, and related logistics needs from SCO members.

