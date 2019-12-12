Left Menu
Development News Edition

Xinhua Silk Road: SCO International Round Table held in E China's Lianyungang to promote trade and logistics cooperation

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 12-12-2019 07:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-12-2019 07:18 IST

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) International Round Table was held on Friday in Lianyungang, a port city in east China'sJiangsu Province, aiming to promote cooperation in trade and logistics among members of SCO.

The event organized by the Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has attracted participants from national ministries of SCO members as well as other representatives from their embassies in China.

During the event, a joint statement was released to further expand channels of cooperation in trade and logistics among members of SCO and jointly build a cross-border international logistics transportation channel between Asia and Europe.

The SCO, established in 2001, now includes China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. It contributes over 20 percent to the global economy and occupies nearly half of the world population.

To facilitate logistics cooperation among SCO members, the event emphasized the important role of Lianyungang as a sea transportation base and a warehousing logistics center.

The International Logistics Park in Lianyungang, with a designed area of 44.89 square kilometers, provides logistics service for central Asia and the Pacific Rim.

As one of the first open coastal cities in China, Lianyungang is a national comprehensive transportation hub, and the Port of Lianyungang is one of China's main container ports.

In recent years, Lianyungang has actively facilitated the construction of infrastructure under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and set up an international logistics platform with distinctive features to promote the construction of the cross-border international logistics transportation channel.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization Logistics Enterprises B2B Meeting was also held in Lianyungang on Saturday which attracted 10 enterprises in China's logistics industry. They mainly talked about business cooperation in terms of the new intermodal logistics transportation channel between Asia and Europe, and related logistics needs from SCO members.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/309876.html

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares plunge 15 pc on capital infusion concerns

Google Chrome 79 introduces real-time phishing protections, password breach warnings

Tri-service exercise INDRA- 2019 between India and Russia conducts

COP25: Science unequivocal on urgency to act, UN General Assembly President says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Greenpeace chief locked out of UN climate meet amid protests

Hours after sharing a podium at 196-nations climate talks with Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, the head of Greenpeace International found herself locked out of the building Wednesday along with hundreds of other observers ejected from the ...

Leonard leads Clippers to win in return to Toronto

Kawhi Leonard scored 23 points and added six assists and five rebounds on his return to Toronto, and the visiting Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Raptors 112-92 Wednesday night. Lou Williams scored 18 points and had eight assists off the ...

Reports: Slumping Sharks fire DeBoer

The San Jose Sharks, mired in a five-game losing streak, fired coach Pete DeBoer, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday night. Assistant coach Bob Boughner reportedly will take over as the interim head coach.Numerous reports indicated t...

Pacers rally in 4th to down Celtics

Domantas Sabonis recorded a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds, and the Indiana bench came up big in the fourth quarter to power the Pacers to a 122-117 win over the visiting Boston Celtics on Wednesday. Indiana handed Boston just...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019