Zuari Agro CFO Samrat Sen resigns

Zuari Agro Chemicals on Saturday said its Chief Financial Officer Samrat Sen has resigned.

The company has accepted Sen's resignation and December 14 is his last day in the service, it said in a BSE filing.

