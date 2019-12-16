Left Menu
Gadkari approves changes in Interest Subvention Scheme guidelines for MSMEs

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 20:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 20:23 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday approved changes in the Interest Subvention Scheme guidelines for MSMEs and dispensed with the requirement of Udyog Aadhaar Number for units eligible for GST and settlement of claims based on internal or concurrent auditor certificate. The Minister for Road Transport & Highways and MSME reviewed the functioning of the scheme, and said the changes are expected to boost productivity of MSMEs through access to credit at reduced cost.

The modifications in operational guidelines carried out are based on suggestions made by various stakeholders, including banks and lending institutions who had brought to light operational difficulties that were hindering a smooth roll-out of the scheme, an official statement said. The improvements are set to provide momentum giving fillip to the MSME sector, it added.

"It is expected that the modifications in the scheme guidelines will lead to fulfilment of objectives of the scheme, i.e. to increase productivity in MSMEs through access to credit at reduced cost," Gadkari said. The minister highlighted that the government is committed to enhancing credit to the MSME sector and the implementation of the scheme is being closely monitored to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) get incremental credit of up to Rs 1 crore with an interest subvention of 2 per cent.

The modifications to the scheme include settlement of claims based on internal or concurrent auditor certificate and submission of statutory auditor's certificate once by June 30, 2020; and acceptance of claims in multiple lots for a given half year by eligible institutions. The Interest Subvention Scheme for MSMEs was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2018.

Besides, in the modified scheme, requirement of UAN has been dispensed with for units eligible for GST and the last date of submission of claims for the half-yearly period ended March 31, 2019, has now been extended till December 31, 2019. Under the changes approved, trading activities without UAN have also been made eligible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

