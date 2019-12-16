U.S. exports to China to double under 'Phase One' deal -Kudlow
U.S. exports to China will double under the so-called "Phase One" trade deal reached between Washington and Beijing, a top White House adviser said on Monday.
"They're ... going to double our exports to China," National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told Fox News Channel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Australia slams China's 'unacceptable' treatment of jailed writer
White House tells House Democrats that it will not participate in Wednesday impeachment hearing
UPDATE 4-White House says it will not participate in Wednesday's Trump impeachment hearing
China's Nov factory activity unexpectedly expands at quickest pace in almost three years - Caixin PMI
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks tick up on upbeat China factory reports, trade talk hopes