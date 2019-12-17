Left Menu
Govt eyeing to collect Rs 1.10 lakh crore monthly GST, sets target

The Department of Revenue is eyeing to collect at least Rs 1.10 lakh crore as monthly Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection for the next four months each.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 21:34 IST
  • Created: 17-12-2019 21:34 IST
Reperesentative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Department of Revenue is eyeing to collect at least Rs 1.10 lakh crore as monthly Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection for the next four months each. According to sources in the Finance Ministry, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan has asked members of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Principal Chief Commissioners, Chief Commissioners and other senior officers to achieve tax targets -- both direct and indirect.

The department is eyeing to collect Rs 1.25 lakh crore in one out of the four months, about Rs 0.22 lakh crore more than the GST collection for November. The department, sources said, has clarified that the corporate taxes relief worth Rs 1.45 lakh crore should not be taken as an excuse for lesser direct tax collection target.

It has asked the officers to reach the target of Rs 13.5 lakh crore in the Direct Taxes as well. The department has asked the senior officers and other field machinery to make field visits on a regular basis every week. Despite the pressure of budget preparation, the revenue secretary will be visiting across the regions every weekend to monitor and peruse the collections efforts, sources said.

"Officers have been particularly urged to ensure that during such field enforcement drive and visits, no taxpayer is overreached or troubled," sources said. Sources said that a taxpayer will be asked to file a revised return if they missed out on sharing correct tax information about the taxes.

GST officers have been told to make sure that GSTR1 and GSTR3B are filed by the taxpayers failing which will attract strict action such blocking of the e-way bill, input tax credits and cancellation of registration. Also, the data from GST return information will be provided to income tax departments so that the cases of any suppression of turnover and income tax can be detected and proper tax can be recovered, they said. (ANI)

