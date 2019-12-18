Chandigarh University makes entrance test CUCET-2020 compulsory for Engineering and MBA admissions

Chandigarh [India] Dec 18 (ANI/PR Newswire): Chandigarh University has formulated and announced new admission policy for the academic session 2020-21, under which the students aspiring to seek admission to University Engineering and MBA programs would now have to compulsorily sit for National Level Entrance Test 'CUCET-2020'. This was announced by University Vice-Chancellor, Dr RS Bawa. Chandigarh University currently offers 15 Engineering programs, six Industry collaborative Engineering programs at Under-Graduate level while the university offers seven specializations in MBA programs.

"Chandigarh University would be conducting its own entrance test which would be mandatory for the Engineering and MBA students who wish to seek admission to the university from 2020", said Dr Bawa. Chandigarh University offers engineering programs in 15 disciplines which includes Aerospace Engineering, Automobile Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics Engineering, Bio-Technology Engineering, Food Technology Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Petroleum Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Information Technology, Graphics and Gaming Engineering.

While the university also offers industry collaborative specialized programs which includes IBM Collaborative CSE in Big Data & Analytics, Cloud Computing & Information Security and TCS Collaborative Computer Science and Business Systems. The MBA programs offered by Chandigarh University includes the contemporary specializations such as Marketing, Finance, HR, Information Technology, International Business while there are some industry collaborative programs such as IBM Collaborative MBA in Business Analytics, ICICI Collaborative MBA in Banking & Financial Engineering and SHRM Collaborative MBA in Strategic HR.

"CUCET-2020 will not only make students eligible for admissions but will also offer academic scholarships up-to 100 per cent in more than 109 programs offered by university", added Dr RS Bawa, Vice-Chancellor. Scholarships worth Rs 27 Crores would be offered to the students according to their merit in the national level entrance test CUCET-2020 which is being conducted in three phases.

The first phase which began in November and is currently on till 20th December saw more than 15000 students filling applications for the online entrance test. The second phase would commence from January and would end in April while the final phase would be held in May to July. "The main highlight of the CUCET-2020 is that the online examination can be given by the students from their home as the students on the date & time of their choice as they would be monitored through an intelligent & smart invigilation process", added Dr RS Bawa.

This story is provided by PR Newswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)