Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Brexit woes drag on domestic firms, exporters buoy FTSE

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 23:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 23:25 IST
UPDATE 2-Brexit woes drag on domestic firms, exporters buoy FTSE
Image Credit: Flickr

UK shares more exposed to the domestic economy eased further on Wednesday, hurt by renewed worries of a no-deal Brexit after Britain set a hard deadline of December 2020 to reach a new trade deal with the European Union. The FTSE 250 inched 0.1% lower, retreating away from an all-time high hit on Monday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson stormed to a victory in a general election last week.

Though a majority for Johnson's Conservative Party was seen as a harbinger of clarity over Brexit, his latest stance on negotiating a free trade deal with the EU has again cast doubts over how Britain's departure process will play out. The FTSE 100, however, added 0.2% on its sixth day of gains, its longest winning streak since June.

The index outperformed its European peers thanks to gains in exporter stocks, which benefited from a weaker pound and helped overpower losses in domestically-exposed housebuilders . JPMorgan's basket of listed companies that make their cash abroad scaled a five-month high.

The U.S. investment bank sees an "uncomfortably high" 25% chance of a no-deal Brexit. Lawmakers will vote on Johnson's withdrawal agreement on Friday. Britain has less than 11 months to iron out a deal with the European bloc.

"I think what the debate going forward is whether you have a lengthy transitional period ... or whether you have a quicker period, which isn't a no-deal but basically it is where lots of the detail is ignored and maybe things such as some WTO rules are introduced," Raymond James analyst Chris Bailey said. Among individual stocks, Pearson climbed 1.7% on the main index after announcing plans to exit the consumer publishing business and the departure of its CEO.

Boeing supplier Meggitt slid 2.6% after brokerage Panmure Gordon initiated coverage with a "sell" rating following the U.S. planemaker's decision to temporarily suspend production of its 737 MAX. On the other hand, Senior, which dived 11% in the previous session on the MAX news, jumped 7.3% after Panmure started with a "buy" rating, saying downgrades were priced in.

NMC Healthcare slipped another 1%, a day after a short attack from Muddy Waters wiped off nearly a third of its market value, even as the UAE-based group stood by its 2019 and 2020 targets. Payments company Finablr, which is co-chaired by the founder and co-chairman of NMC, gave up 5.8%.

AIM-listed recruiter Staffline plunged 23% to its lowest level in nearly a decade after another profit warning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

White House says it is confident U.S. Senate will exonerate Trump after impeachment

The White House said on Wednesday it was confident the U.S. Senate would exonerate President Donald Trump in a trial after the House of Representatives voted to impeach him for abusing his power and obstructing Congress.Today marks the culm...

FOREX-Dollar barely flinches after Trump impeachment, Aussie jumps on solid jobs data

The dollar took in stride the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday while its Australian counterpart rallied after a surprise fall in the countrys unemployment rate.The British pound remained under pressure on renewed fears...

Shifting balances of power triggering new and dangerous risks: UN chief

Shifting balances of power are triggering new and dangerous risks, the UN chief told the Italian Senate in Rome on Wednesday, pointing to the need for more coordinated international responses, focused on solutions.Against the backdrop of as...

Attempt was made to pressurise Shiv Sena when it extended support to Pratibha Patil for country's President: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that attempts were made to pressurise Shiv Sena when it extended support to Pratibha Patil for the post of countrys President. Addressing an event here, Thackeray said that when ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019