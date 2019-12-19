Left Menu
Development News Edition

WNS Named in Top 50 for Learning & Development Leadership by People Capital Index

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 11:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 11:13 IST
WNS Named in Top 50 for Learning & Development Leadership by People Capital Index

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India & New York, United StatesBusiness Wire India

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced that it has been recognized as one of the Top 50 companies for Learning & Development (L&D) Leadership in the 2019 People Capital Index (PCI).

PCI is a research-based indicator of employee and market perception measuring how well an organization is developing their people capital. The PCI assesses an organization’s L&D effectiveness based on four foundational elements: enablement, engagement, inclusivity and alignment with business. Employees’ unbiased and voluntary insights are gathered through anonymous PCI surveys administered via social media and job portals.

“Skilling for the future is a mission-critical imperative for all businesses globally. At WNS, our learning practices are driven by an organizational focus on preparing our employees for the future requirements of the Business Process Management industry. WNS continues to upskill and cross-train our global talent pool, with a goal of providing meaningful careers for our employees and best-in-class services for our clients,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

“The best gift organizations can give their employees is the gift of staying relevant. At WNS, our talent development initiatives are designed with a clear intent – to enable employees’ continuous skill development. Our talent framework is focused on creating well-rounded professionals who are equipped with domain expertise, technology and transformation skills, and a customer-first orientation,” said R. Swaminathan, Chief People Officer, WNS.

With over 42,000 employees across 61 delivery centers in 12 countries, WNS has created an organizational culture built on innovation, teamwork, and performance. WNS’ best-in-class learning practices provide our clients with tools, resources and support necessary to build long-term, successful careers in the BPM industry.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 400 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer interaction services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of September 30, 2019, WNS had 42,602 professionals across 61 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

Take back CAA, give employment to youth: Kejriwal urges Centre

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday appealed to the central government to take back the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and ensure that employment should be given to the youth amid the protests against the legislation. Today, the...

PM Modi meets Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at Hyderabad House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa at Hyderabad House. This is the third meeting between the two leaders in the last three years.Costa is on a two-day visit to India on an invitation extend...

UK election generates 15 million tweets

More than 15 million tweets were posted during the campaign leading up to Britains parliamentary election last week, election, up 66 on the previous election in 2017, Twitter said on Thursday.The Dec. 12 election, billed as the most importa...

The House of Rambhajos showcasing Jadau Jewellery at the Jaipur Jewellery Show

Jaipur Rajasthan India Dec 19 ANINewsVoir Renowned Jadau Jewellers from Jaipur, The House of Rambhajos, will be showcasing their range of fine jewellery at Jaipur Jewellery Show from the 20th to 23rd of December 2019 at the Jaipur Exhibitio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019