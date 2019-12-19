Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-German Bund yield hits new 6-month high as Sweden ditches negative rates

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 17:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 17:08 IST
UPDATE 2-German Bund yield hits new 6-month high as Sweden ditches negative rates
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

German 10-year bond yields rose to six-month highs on Thursday, as Sweden ended five years of negative interest rates - reinforcing a sense in markets that major central banks may be done with pushing borrowing costs further below zero.

Sweden's central bank, the Riksbank, raised its benchmark repo rate by a quarter-point to zero despite a slowdown in the economy and global uncertainty to draw a line under an era of negative rates. It becomes the first of the central banks that cut rates below zero to inch back to what was long considered the floor for interest rates. Rates are still negative at the European Central Bank and the Japanese, Danish, Swiss and Hungarian central banks.

"The Riksbank is moving away from negative rates, and in the markets' mind this is something that the ECB could try at some point," said Peter McCallum, a rates strategist at Mizuho in London. The ECB cut its deposit rate by 10 basis points to -0.5% in September.

Markets swiftly moved to erase bets on further rate cuts. Central bank commentary suggested there was little appetite for further easing and it was time for governments to step up fiscal spending to lift growth and inflation. Bond yields rose across the eurozone on Thursday, with those in higher-rated countries such as Germany, France, and the Netherlands up 3-4 bps on the day.

Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to -0.212%, a new six-month high, pushing past a peak touched on Friday after the election victory of Britain's Conservative Party. A key gauge of long-term eurozone inflation expectations climbed above 1.33% to its highest since late July. It remains below the ECB's inflation target - close to but less than 2% - but shows a recovery in expectations from record lows earlier this year around 1.12%.

That rebound coincides with improved economic data and signals from major central banks that they are on pause for now. The Bank of Japan on Thursday suggested it is in no hurry to boost stimulus. The Bank of England also meets.

"The BOJ left policy unchanged, but its statement suggests they want a steeper (yield) curve so this may have had a knock-on effect on eurozone bond markets," said Christoph Rieger, head of rates at Commerzbank. "It fits very well into the theme of easing fatigue among central banks and falls on fertile ground, given that we have a trade truce, Brexit uncertainty has ebbed and we have better data."

Germany, the euro zone's benchmark bond issuer, released its debt issuance plans for 2020. It said it will tap the sustainable-finance market by issuing its first "green bond" in the second half of next year, a move markets had expected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-German Bund yield hits new 6-month high as Sweden ends negative rates

German 10-year bond yields rose to six-month highs on Thursday, as Sweden ended five years of negative interest rates - reinforcing a sense in markets that major central banks may be done with pushing borrowing costs further below zero.Swed...

US probes 4 automakers in new Takata air bag recall

Detroit, Dec 19 AP The US governments highway safety agency has launched an investigation into four automakers that have a potentially deadly type of Takata air bag inflator in their vehicles but have yet to recall them. The National Highwa...

India offers additional training assistance for Lankan military

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Thursday met Sri Lankan Defence Secretary Kamal Gunaratne and discussed enhancing cooperation between armed forces of both the countries. Singh also offered additional training assistance for the ...

Yashasvi and Tyagi future prospects for team, Rajasthan Royals co-owner

Rajasthan Royals co-owner Manoj Badale on Thursday said Indian under-19 players Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kartik Tyagi were bought as future prospects for the team. Rajasthan fetched the U-19 World Cup bound duo of Jaiswal and Tyagi for Rs 2.40 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019