Left Menu
Development News Edition

Country could make jump in Ease of Doing Business due to sustained effort: PM Modi

Addressing a gathering of leaders from the Corporate World, Diplomats, and others, the Prime Minister said that the idea of making India a 5 Trillion Dollar worth economy is not a sudden one.

Country could make jump in Ease of Doing Business due to sustained effort: PM Modi
Prime Minister also emphasized the efforts being made towards a faceless Tax Administration in the country in order to reduce the human interface between the taxpayer and the authorities. Image Credit: Twitter(@PMOIndia)

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said that the goal of achieving the 5 Trillion Dollar Economy is achievable.

He was participating in the inaugural session of the Hundred Years of ASSOCHAM in New Delhi today.

Addressing a gathering of leaders from the Corporate World, Diplomats, and others, the Prime Minister said that the idea of making India a 5 Trillion Dollar worth economy is not a sudden one.

He said that in the past five years the country had made itself so strong that it not only could set for itself such a target but also make efforts in that direction.

"Five years before, the economy was heading for disaster. Our Government not only stopped this but also brought in a discipline in the economy"

"We brought in fundamental changes in India's economy so that it can run with set rules in a disciplined manner. We have met with the decades-old demands of the Industrial Sector and we have built a strong foundation for a 5 Trillion Dollar Economy"

He said, "We are building the Indian Economy on two strong pillars of formalization and modernization. We are trying to bring in more and more sectors into the horizon of the formal economy. Along with this, we are linking our economy with the latest technology so that we can speed up the process of modernization"

"Now instead of several weeks it merely takes a few hours to register a new company. Automation is helping quick Trading across borders. Better linking of Infrastructure is reducing the turn-around time at Ports and Airports. And these are all examples of a modern economy. "

"Today we have a Government that listens to the Industry, understands its needs and which is sensitive to its suggestions.

Prime Minister said that the country could make a significant jump in the rankings of Ease of Doing Business due to a sustained effort.

"Ease of Doing Business may sound just like four words, but in order to improve its rankings there is a lot of effort that goes into it including changing the policies and rules at the ground level"

Prime Minister also emphasized the efforts being made towards a faceless Tax Administration in the country in order to reduce the human interface between the taxpayer and the authorities.

"In order to bring about transparency, efficiency, and accountability in the Tax System, we are moving towards a faceless Tax Administration", he said.

Prime Minister said that the Government has decriminalized several laws in the Corporate Sector in order to reduce the burden and allow the industry to function in a fearless ecosystem.

"You know that there were several provisions of the Company Act as per which even small deviations were also dealt with as a Criminal Offence. Our Government has now decriminalized many such provisions. And we are trying to decriminalize many other provisions."

Prime Minister said that the Corporate Tax at this time in the country is the lowest ever and this would propel a boost in economic growth.

"The Corporate Tax is the lowest at the moment, meaning if there is any Government that is taking the lowest Corporate Tax from the Industry, then it is ours"

Prime Minister also spoke about the efforts being made towards bringing about Labour Reforms.

He also spoke about the sweeping reforms in the Banking Sector to make it more transparent and profitable.

"Owing to the steps taken by the Government today 13 Banks are on the path of profit which 6 banks are out of PCA. We have also hastened the process of unification of the Banks. Today banks are expanding their countrywide networks and are in the direction of achieving Global recognition"

He said with this overall all-round positivity the economy is propelling towards a 5 Trillion Dollar target. Prime Minister said that the Government would invest 100 Lakh Crore Rupees in the infrastructural sector and another 25 Lakh Crore Rupees in the Rural Sector in order to provide support to achieve the target.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Mangaluru firing, detention of journos intensified anti-CAA

Mangaluru firing, detention of journos intensified anti-CAA protest in Kerala Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 20 PTI National Highways were blocked and state-run buses from neighboring Karnataka stopped at many places of Kerala on Friday by anti-CA...

Spotlight will be on U.S. chief justice in Trump trial and in major cases

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts is poised to serve a highly visible though largely ceremonial role in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump due next month. But it is in his day job on the Supreme Court that the mild-mannere...

Wall St Week Ahead-History suggests rally may slow for U.S. stocks in '20

The outsized rally in the U.S. stock market this year may give way to a more muted performance in 2020 if history is any guide.The benchmark SP 500 is up nearly 28 for the year, which if the market closed this week for the year, would mark ...

FOCUS-Union seeks rare court action against CP Rail to cap working hours

A Canadian union is taking the unusual step of pursuing contempt of court charges against Canadas second-largest railroad, in a previously unreported case that escalates the debate over working hours for railroad employees, according to two...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019