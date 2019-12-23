Cottonseed oil cake jump 2.44 pc on robust demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Monday jumped by Rs 53 at Rs 2,221 per quintal in futures trade due to accumulation of positions amid upbeat trend at the spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake contracts for January delivery rose by Rs 53, or 2.44 per cent, at Rs 2,221 per quintal in 65,950 lots.

Cottonseed oil cake contracts for February gained Rs 56, or 2.56 per cent, at Rs 2,244 per quintal in 35,770 lots. Marketmen said raising of positions by participants amid rising demand from cattle-feed makers mainly influenced prices here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

