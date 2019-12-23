L&T Technology Services awarded multi-million-dollar EPCM project in Europe

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Dec 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): L&T Technology Services Limited, a leading global pure-play engineering services company, won a multi-million dollar project from one of the world's top plastics, chemicals, and refining manufacturers, to deliver the entire spectrum of Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) services for the expansion of an existing site in Europe. With over a decade of engineering, manufacturing and construction expertise, LTTS helps customers achieve operational excellence and maximize efficiencies by delivering a complete Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management services package.

The expansion project will be implemented at the customer's brownfield plant in Germany over 30 months. As the strategic engineering partner, LTTS will play a key role in executing the entire project through an EPCM model, from procurement and supply chain management support to safety aspects and efficient design.

The project execution from LTTS will help the customer deliver quality products to end-customers and expand its reach to meet the growing demands of the global chemical and polymers market. "As the leading services provider to the process industry, LTTS carries with it impeccable credentials. With seven of the top ten customers in the process industry and a demonstrated track record in end-to-end EPCM and manufacturing expertise, this deal win from an industry leader is a reaffirmation of LTTS' strong position in plant engineering. LTTS has already carried out successful brownfield projects in the USA and we are privileged to extend our engagement with an important customer to the European markets," said Amit Chadha, President, Sales & Business Development and Board Member at L&T Technology Services.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.